Mehran Karimi Nasseri standing next to a poster of Steven Spielberg's movie "The Terminal" which was loosely based on his life stranded in Charles de Gaulle Airport.
Mehran Karimi Nasseri standing next to a poster of Steven Spielberg's movie "The Terminal" which was loosely based on his life stranded in Charles de Gaulle Airport.
Christophe Calais/Corbis/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the man who had lived inside the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport for years and inspired Steven Spielberg’s 2004 film “The Terminal”, died Saturday at the same airport.

Nasseri was pronounced dead by the airport medical team at Terminal 2F and had died of natural causes, a spokesperson for the airport told CNN.

Nasseri, an Iranian refugee, was en route to England via Belgium and France in 1988 when he lost his papers and could not board a flight nor leave the airport and was stuck in limbo until 2006.

He had “returned to live as a homeless person in the public area of the airport since mid-September, after a stay in a nursing home,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Nasseri was an “iconic character” at the airport and that the “whole airport community was attached to him, and our staff looked after him as much as possible during many years, even if we would have preferred him to find a real shelter.”

While Nasseri’s story inside the airport was memorialized by Tom Hanks in the movie “The Terminal”, the spokesperson for the airport noted that: “The Spielberg film suggests that he was stuck in a transit zone at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. In reality, he spent several stays there, but always in the public area of the airport, he was always free to move around.”

Mehran Karimi Nasseri checks the monitors 12 August 2004 in the terminal one of Paris Charles De Gaulle airport. Known as "Sir Alfred Mehran", Mehran Karimi Nasseri is a 59 year-old Iranian refugee who has been living in Roissy for 16 years, and whose life has therefore inspired American film director Steven Spielberg for the character of the protagonist in the movie "The Terminal". (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Mehran Karimi Nasseri checks the monitors 12 August 2004 in the terminal one of Paris Charles De Gaulle airport. Known as "Sir Alfred Mehran", Mehran Karimi Nasseri is a 59 year-old Iranian refugee who has been living in Roissy for 16 years, and whose life has therefore inspired American film director Steven Spielberg for the character of the protagonist in the movie "The Terminal". (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)
STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

How some people can end up living at airports for months -- even years -- at a time

At one point French authorities offered to allow him to reside in France, but Nasseri turned down the offer, reportedly because he wanted to get to his original destination, England.