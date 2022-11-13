NFL Week 10 preview: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Seattle Seahawks in Germany

CNN —

Week 10 features the first-ever regular season game played in Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) will face the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in front of nearly 75,000 spectators at Allianz Arena in Munich.

The meeting makes history on multiple fronts. It marks the first time two division leaders face off internationally and the first non-soccer event ever played at the home of Bayern Munich.

With a start on Sunday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will become the first quarterback to start a game in three different countries (outside of the US). As a New England Patriot, Brady won all three of the international games he played in, with two in London and one in Mexico City.

Entering Week 10, the Buccaneers were tied at the top of the NFC South. On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons were upset by the Carolina Panthers, handing the Bucs sole possession of first in the division.

Brady looks for an open receiver during the game against the Los Angeles Rams. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

However, they will need a win over Seattle to keep it. A win for Seattle would further solidify their position at the top of the NFC West and put them another step closer to postseason action.

Both teams’ quarterbacks have surprised football fans as of late, but for different reasons.

At 45-years-old, Brady has struggled to lead his team to success through the first half of the season. Through ten weeks, he is posting the worst touchdown percentage and passing touchdowns per game of his career, and his second-worst passing yards per attempt mark.

Now, these numbers don’t just reflect Brady’s performance, but also that of the receiving core and team as a whole. But the short story is that this has been Brady’s worst-ever start to a season.

Seattle’s Geno Smith, on the other hand, has surprised in a positive way. He leads the league in completion percentage and has the third-best passer rating (107.2 compared to Brady’s 90.5).

He’s led the Seahawks to a 6-3 record including impressive wins over the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals. Smith’s revival is a welcome shake up for Seahawk fans, especially considering the year former quarterback Russell Wilson is having in Denver.

Smith throws a ball during practise in Germany. Sven Hoppe/picture alliance/Getty Images

The matchup comes at a crucial point for both teams. Midway through the season and at the top of their divisions, each team is vying for optimal postseason positioning.

The Bucs just snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the Los Angeles Rams, so a second-straight win could signify the team is back on track. The Seahawks have the opportunity to prove they’re the real deal and deserve their spot in the postseason.

To watch how it all unfolds, tune in on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Vikings at Bills

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills (6-2) on Sunday night.

Entering the matchup, the Vikings are second in the NFC and boast the league’s second-longest winning streak. The Bills are first in the AFC, but to Minnesota’s benefit, they could potentially have to play without their star quarterback, Josh Allen.

Allen suffered a right elbow injury during the Bills’ Week 9 loss to the Jets. Heading into this weekend, he was listed as questionable. He missed practice Thursday and had a limited showing on Friday. As of Saturday evening, Allen is expected to take the field on Sunday, despite the risk of further injury.

Allen runs with the football against the New York Jets. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

If the Bills choose not to give the signal caller another week’s rest, they run the risk of potentially setting him back further down the line. In the case of Allen’s absence, backup quarterback Case Keenum would make his first start with the Bills.

The matchup also features two of the league’s top receivers: Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Bills’ Stefon Diggs. Jefferson leads the league in receiving yards and ranks fifth in receptions while former Vikings receiver Diggs ranks second in receptions and fourth in receiving yards.

To see these teams in action, tune in on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Family ties

Family loyalties could be tested on Sunday.

In an interesting twist, multiple members of the same families will compete against each other in four different Week 10 matchups.

Brothers Dalvin and James Cook will face off for the first time in Buffalo, Amon’Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown will meet in Chicago, Joey and Nick Bosa will battle in San Francisco, and cousins Nick and Bradley Chubb square off in Miami.

How to watch

Here’s how to catch these teams and others across the league in action, from wherever you are.

Australia: NFL Game Pass, ESPN, 7Plus

Brazil: NFL Game Pass, ESPN

Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS, NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Germany: NFL Game Pass, ProSieben MAXX, DAZN

Mexico: NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports, Sky Sports

UK: NFL Game Pass, Sky Sports, ITV, Channel 5

US: NFL Game Pass, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN, Amazon Prime