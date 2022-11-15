Sydney, Australia CNN —

Australia will overturn a three-year ban on champion tennis player Novak Djokovic entering the country, paving the way for the former world No. 1 to contest the 2023 Australian Open.

Australia’s Immigration Minister Andrew Giles will overturn the ban, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN on Tuesday.

Djokovic was required to make a case to the immigration minister for permission to enter Australia to play the tournament after being deported earlier this year for failing to obtain an exemption for a then-mandated Covid-19 vaccination.

The source said Giles will rule in Djokovic’s favor, but it is up to the individual to publicize any personal travel information.

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after former immigration minister Alex Hawke found that he posed a risk to public health and order because, as a celebrity sportsman who had previously expressed opposition to vaccination, he could be seen as an “icon” for anti-vaxxers.

The minister’s decision to deport the player meant he would be banned from re-entry for three years.

