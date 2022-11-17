danish tv crew taken off air qatar
'You want to break the camera?': TV crew threatened by Qatar security staff
CNN  — 

“Sport should not be politicized,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, three days before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“These questions must be asked whenever the events are awarded,” Macron said.

“It should be when hosting the event is decided, whether it is the World Cup or the Olympic Games, that we must honestly ask ourselves the question.

“And whether the question is on the climate or human rights, it is not necessary to ask it when the event comes.

“The question should be asked whenever hosting is decided,” the French president insisted, speaking to reporters at a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: David Beckham talks to H.E Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani prior to the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
David Ramos/FIFA/Getty Images

David Beckham's 'status as a gay icon will be shredded' if he continues as Qatar World Cup ambassador says British comedian

Macron, who traveled to Russia in 2018 to see Les Bleus lift their second World Cup title, also reflected on his country hosting the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“The vocation of these big events is to allow athletes of all countries, including sometimes of countries at war, to allow sport to exist and sometimes find, through sport, ways of discussing when people no longer manage to talk,” he said.

The 2022 World Cup has attracted controversy ever since it was awarded to Qatar, with concerns over human rights, treatments of migrant workers and the environment.
AFP/Getty Images

Since the World Cup was awarded to Qatar over a decade ago, the event has been dogged by controversy with the host country strongly criticized due to alleged human rights violations in the Gulf state, the treatment of migrant workers and the event’s apparent environmental cost.

Controversy surrounding the treatment of the LGBT community has also made headlines in the run up to the tournament.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who led the organization when Qatar was awarded the hosting rights, told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger recently “Qatar is a mistake,” adding that “the choice was bad.”

Meanwhile, the men’s Danish soccer team has been forbidden from wearing training shirts reading “Human Rights for All,” The Danish Football Federation’s (DBU) CEO, Jakob Jensen, revealed last week.

France’s captain and Tottenham Hotspur player Hugo Lloris said earlier this week he would not join other European captains in wearing a rainbow-colored anti-discrimination armband during the tournament, arguing “respect should be shown” to the host country Qatar, where homosexuality is criminalized.

A report from Human Rights Watch (HRW) published in October documented alleged cases of beatings and sexual harassment.

According to victims interviewed by Human Rights Watch, security forces allegedly forced transgender women to attend conversion therapy sessions at a behavioral healthcare center sponsored by the government.

DOHA, QATAR - JUNE 20: (EDITORS NOTE: This photograph was taken using a drone) An aerial view of Lusail Stadium at sunrise on June 20, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. The 80,000-seat stadium, designed by Foster + Partners studio, will host the final game of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 starting in November. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
David Ramos/Getty Images

Every World Cup 2022 squad at Qatar 2022

“Qatari authorities need to end impunity for violence against LGBT people. The world is watching,” said Rasha Younes of Human Rights Watch.

A Qatari official told CNN that the HRW allegations “contain information that is categorically and unequivocally false.”

Human Rights Watch has also recently highlighted “arbitrary arrests and ill-treatment” of LGBTQ people in Qatar.

“There are just a few days until the World Cup kickoff, but that’s plenty of time for the Qatari government to end ill-treatment of LGBT people,” HRW said in a November press release.

Matt Foster, Zayn Nabbi and Sammy Mngqosini contributed reporting.