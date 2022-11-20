Ecuador dampens Qatar’s party as controversial World Cup gets underway

By Ben Church, CNN
Published 1:00 PM EST, Sun November 20, 2022
Ecuador's Enner Valencia, third from left, celebrates after scoring a second goal in the World Cup opener against host nation Qatar on Sunday, November 20. Ecuador led 2-0 at halftime.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
Valencia slots a penalty past Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb to open the scoring in the 16th minute.
Robert Michael/DPA/Picture Alliance/Getty Images
Fans watch Sunday's match from a fan zone in Doha, Qatar.
Petr David Josek/AP
Qatar's Pedro Miguel challenges Ecuador's Pervis Estupiñán for the ball.
Darko Bandic/AP
A fan attends the Qatar-Ecuador match on Sunday. Qatar is the first Islamic country to host a World Cup.
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Valencia thought he scored the opening goal in the third minute of Sunday's match. But after video review, Valencia's header was disallowed as it was deemed that an Ecuador player was offside in the buildup.
Shaun Botterill/FIFA/Getty Images
Qatari fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.
Michael Steele/Getty Images
Fans drink beer as they watch the match from a fan zone in Doha. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/18/football/qatar-world-cup-beer-stadium-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">No alcohol is being sold</a> inside the stadiums during the World Cup. Qatar tightly regulates alcohol sales and usage.
Francisco Seco/AP
A family watches the opening match from their home in Doha.
Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters
People watch as fireworks go off before the start of the opening match.
Aijaz Rahi/AP
People dance in Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony.
Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters
A girl waves a Qatari flag Sunday at a fan zone in Doha.
Moises Castillo/AP
Actor Morgan Freeman and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim al Muftah take part in the opening ceremony Sunday.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
La'eeb, <a href="https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/articles/laeeb-is-revealed-as-qatars-fifa-world-cup-tm-mascot" target="_blank" target="_blank">the official mascot of this World Cup</a>, flies during the opening ceremony. La'eeb is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player.
Dylan Martinez/Reuters
A performer plays drums during the opening ceremony.
Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters
People watch the opening ceremony from a cafe in Baghdad, Iraq.
Ahmed Saad/Reuters
South Korean singer Jung Kook performs at the opening ceremony.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Dancers light up the ground during the opening ceremony.
François-Xavier Mart/AFP/Getty Images
A view inside Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony.
Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters
Al Khor, Qatar CNN  — 

For the past year, a giant clock in Doha has been counting down to the opening match of the World Cup. Qatar and the world need wait no more, after this controversial tournament got underway Sunday with the host losing 2-0 to Ecuador.

After a spectacular opening ceremony, which starred the likes of Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman and BTS star Jung Kook, the sport itself finally took center stage after being overshadowed by off-the-pitch matters during the build-up.

It wasn’t the result that many in Qatar would have hoped for. The host looked nervous and struggled against an opposition possessing experience and quality. In truth, the game was all but over at halftime, with Ecuador comfortably 2-0 up thanks to two goals by Enner Valencia.

More to follow.