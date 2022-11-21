Joe Lycett shreds money
See the moment a British comedian shreds £10,000 over David Beckham deal with Qatar
01:24 - Source: CNN
International football news 16 videos
Joe Lycett shreds money
See the moment a British comedian shreds £10,000 over David Beckham deal with Qatar
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
france 1998 world cup win
Patrick Vieira: My World Cup memory
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wayne rooney 2006 world cup memory spt intl_00000000.png
Wayne Rooney: My World Cup memory
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
danish tv crew taken off air qatar
'You want to break the camera?': TV crew threatened by Qatar security staff
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ivory Coast's football star Didier Drogba gives an interview at the Didier Drogba's Foundation headquarters on January 16, 2018 in Abidjan. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)
'I believe movement is life,' says Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba
06:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ronaldo intvw
'Explosive comments': CNN reporter breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo's claims in new interview
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - The match ball used in the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final football match between Argentina and England, played at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, is pictured during a photocall ahead of its auction, at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1, 2022. - The ball that Diego Maradona used to score his infamous "Hand of God" World Cup goal for Argentina against England in 1986 will go under the hammer on November 16, and could fetch up to £3 million. The 1986 quarter-final between Argentina and England saw a heated build-up because of political tensions following the Falklands war and came to be defined by two contrasting goals scored by the late Maradona. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball up for sale
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wayne Rooney rolls sushi with CNN's Becky Anderson in Dubai.
Wayne Rooney reflects on the World Cup and his career with CNN
06:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England looks on prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Gareth Southgate: Workers in Qatar are united in wanting World Cup to happen
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović speaks with CNN's Becky Anderson on October 20, 2022
Retirement? 'We're not there yet' says Zlatan Ibrahimović
06:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Virginia Torrecilla of Spain gestures during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Back up goalkeeper John McCarthy #77 of Los Angeles FC celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Union in penalty shootout during the 2022 MLS Cup Final at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. McCarthy came in to replace starting goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau #16 after he broke his leg and received a red card following a tackle with Cory Burke #19 of Philadelphia Union in extra time. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Hear from LAFC players after their MLS Cup victory
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
erlend football tease
Freestyle football great makes history with ninth world title
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Police officers and soldiers stand amid tear gas smoke after clashes between fans during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Panic following police actions left over 100 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)
Video captures what happened after soccer match that lead to over 100 dead
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
vieira 1
Fighting racism in football: World Cup winner calls for more inclusivity
04:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gsa cnn off the pitch vid ctw spt intl _00020214.png
New CNN award will celebrate football players' work off the pitch
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

British comedian Joe Lycett did not shred £10,000 ($11,800) as he claimed to have done on Sunday when the World Cup kicked off, saying Monday the money had in fact been “donated to LGBTQ+ charities before I even pressed send on the initial tweet last week.”

Lycett had called on English football icon David Beckham to step down from being an ambassador for Qatar during the World Cup due to the country’s human rights record, particularly its stance on homosexuality, which is illegal in the Gulf state.

Lycett said he did not receive a response from Beckham, which led to him sharing a video of himself appearing to shred the money.

“I told you I was going to destroy £10,000 if you didn’t end your relationship with Qatar before the first day of the World Cup, and then when you didn’t end your relationship or even respond in any way, I streamed myself dropping 10k into a shredder, or did I?’” Lycett said on social media.

“I haven’t quite told you the whole truth – because the truth is the money that went into the shredder was real, but the money that came out was fake. I would never destroy real money.

“I would never be so irresponsible. In fact, the 10 grand had already been donated to LGBTQ+ charities before I even pressed send on the initial tweet last week. I never expected to hear from you, it was an empty threat designed to get people talking.”

Joe Lycett and David Beckham
Joe Lycett and David Beckham

A comedian has apparently shredded £10,000 over David Beckham's role as Qatar's World Cup ambassador

CNN has reached out to Joe Lycett’s representatives for details on which charities were donated to, but Stonewall has confirmed it was one of the charities to receive a donation from Lycett.

Lycett went on to shred Beckham’s Attitude magazine cover from June 2002, which was the first time a Premier League footballer had appeared on the cover of Attitude.

“I asked Attitude if I could shred it, and they were more than happy to oblige,” Lycett said.

Attitude, a leading British LGBTQ magazine, replied to Lycett on Twitter saying “the pleasure is all ours.”

On November 13, Lycett, who describes himself as queer on his website, posted a video on Twitter, saying he would donate £10,000 to charities supporting “queer people in football” or put the money through the shredder, along with “Beckham’s reputation as a gay icon,” if the former England captain did not cut ties with Qatar within the week.

Homosexuality in Qatar is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison.

David Beckham’s representatives did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

England's Harry Kane with UEFA One Love armband during the UEFA Nations League Group C Match at San Siro Stadium, Italy. Picture date: Friday September 23, 2022. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)
England's Harry Kane with UEFA One Love armband during the UEFA Nations League Group C Match at San Siro Stadium, Italy. Picture date: Friday September 23, 2022. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)
Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty Images

England's Harry Kane and several other European captains told not to wear 'OneLove' armband at World Cup

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy recently told CNN that the 2022 World Cup will “be an inclusive, safe tournament” and said “everyone is welcome, regardless of race, background, religion, gender, orientation or nationality.”

Last week, world football governing body FIFA referred CNN to the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy for all comment relating to Lycett’s criticism of Beckham and Qatar.

A report from Human Rights Watch (HRW) published in October documented alleged cases of beatings and sexual harassment while in detention. According to victims interviewed by Human Rights Watch, security forces allegedly forced transgender women to attend conversion therapy sessions at a “behavioral healthcare” center sponsored by the government.

“Qatari authorities need to end impunity for violence against LGBT people. The world is watching,” said Rasha Younes of Human Rights Watch.

A Qatari official told CNN that the HRW allegations “contain information that is categorically and unequivocally false.”

In his social post on Monday, Lycett described the stunt as “an empty threat designed to get people talking.”

“In many ways, it was like your deal with Qatar, David. Total bulls**t from the start,” he added.

The World Cup got underway on Sunday, with host Qatar losing 2-0 to Ecuador.