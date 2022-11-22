Saudi Arabia stuns Lionel Messi's Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history

Lusail, Qatar (CNN) Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history Tuesday, beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1 in an astonishing Group C match.

Many had expected the South American team, ranked third in the world, unbeaten for three years and among the favorites to win the tournament, to sweep aside its opponent, ranked 48 places below it in the world rankings.

All the pre-match talk focused on Messi, one of the greatest players ever who is playing in what is likely to be his last World Cup. The Argentina captain scored an early penalty to put his side in the lead, but two second-half goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari turned the game on its head.

The thousands of Saudi fans inside the Lusail Stadium couldn't quite believe what they were watching as they celebrated their unexpected victory.

