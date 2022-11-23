NFL Thanksgiving Day previews: Bills, Cowboys, Vikings in action

(CNN) This Thursday, homes across the United States will be full of two things: food and football. The National Football League's annual Thanksgiving Day triple-header returns for what is sure to be an exciting slate of showdowns.

This year features the Buffalo Bills meeting the Lions for Detroit's 83rd Thanksgiving Day game, an NFC East rivalry match-up between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys and a primetime battle between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings. All six teams are vying for playoff positioning at a crucial point of the NFL season.

Here are previews of what to expect as you tune in with your turkey:

Bills at Lions

The Buffalo Bills (7-3) and Detroit Lions (4-6) face off on Thursday for their third Thanksgiving Day contest. The Lions have been an annual participant in the tradition since 1934, with an all-time record of 37-43-2 on the holiday. This is the second straight year the Bills make a Thanksgiving Day appearance, having defeated the Saints in primetime last season.

