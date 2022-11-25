Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar CNN —

The US Men’s National Team (USMNT) maintained its unbeaten streak against England at the World Cup after Friday’s 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

The sides have now met three times on the world stage with the USMNT winning once and the other two matches ending as draws.

Despite being the underdog before the match, the Americans dominated much of the Group B game and restricted its far more experienced opponent to very limited chances.

The USMNT’s hopes of progressing into the knockout rounds are still in its own hands, knowing a win against Iran on Tuesday will see it through to the last 16.

