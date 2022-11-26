CNN —

Rugby great Doddie Weir has died at age 52, according to a statement from the Weir family that was released through the Scottish Rugby Union.

Weir died six years after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

“Doddie was an inspirational force of nature,” the Weir family wrote. “His unending energy and drive, and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers and, we believe, enabled him to fight the effects of MND for so many years.”

Weir was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder MND in 2016.

He first noticed a problem when he caught his hand in a door, and when it still hadn’t healed several months later, he sought out a medical evaluation.

Doctors told him then that his life expectancy might not extend much past 18 months.

“MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination,” Weir’s family said.

“He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation, until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease.”

Weir played in 61 matches for Scotland’s national team between 1990 and 2000.

His name graces the Doddie Weir Cup, the annual trophy given to the winner of a match between Scotland and Wales.

“Life has to be a bit of laughter and a bit of a smile, because you’re only here once and you’ve got to enjoy yourself,” Weir told CNN’s Don Riddell in 2021 interview.