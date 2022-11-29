CNN —

Netherlands and Senegal both qualified for the World Cup knockout stages from Group A on Tuesday at Qatar 2022.

For the Netherlands, a comfortable 2-0 victory against host nation Qatar ensured its progression to the last 16, while Senegal earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Ecuador.

In a tense, must-win game for Senegal, the Lions of Teranga went ahead through Ismaïla Sarr’s penalty before Moisés Caicedo leveled for Ecuador in the second half.

But the Africa Cup of Nations champion responded immediately as captain Kalidou Koulibaly struck home from a free-kick into the box.

It means the Netherlands and Senegal join Brazil, France and Portugal as the first five teams to qualify for the knockout stages.

