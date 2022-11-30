CNN —

An explosion occurred at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid, injuring one employee who was handling a letter, the Spanish Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The individual was slightly injured and is being treated at hospital, while police are investigating, the ministry said.

Police say it is too early to know whether the explosion took place when the embassy worker tried to open an envelope, or simply move it.

The Ukrainian embassy is located in the Hortaleza in northeastern Madrid.

This is a breaking story. More details soon…