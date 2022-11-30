CNN —

Lionel Messi had a penalty saved but Argentina booked its ticket to the knockout phase of the 2022 World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Poland.

Alexis Mac Allister’s scuffed effort 60 seconds into the second half broke the deadlock before Julián Álvarez’s brilliant curled shot sealed the three points as Argentina advanced as Group C winners.

The opener came after Messi, Argentina’s all-time top goal scorer, had his penalty saved by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

Álvarez’s sublime finish midway through the second half capped off a nail-biting evening for Argentina.

More to follow…