Cameron Smith lifted aloft in pub as he celebrates home victory by watching TV replay

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published 1:15 PM EST, Wed November 30, 2022
As CNN looks back at the highs of the 2022 golf season, where better to start than possibly the highest shot of the year? In February, Jordan Spieth quite literally played like his life depended on it, hitting a shot from the edge of a 70-foot cliff face at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Kent Horner / Getty Images for AT&T
Sam Ryder sent the TPC Scottsdale crowds into raptures after sinking a hole-in-one at the WM Phoenix Open in February.
Mike Mulholland / Getty Images
It was a celebration befitting of the finish at February's Saudi International, as Harold Varner III marked his breathtaking, event-winning 92-foot eagle putt with a display of pure passion.
Oisin Keniry / Getty Images
All eyes were on one man at The Masters in April as Tiger Woods -- who suffered a serious car crash injury in February 2021 -- sealed a remarkable return to the sport by making the cut at Augusta.
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
But it was Scottie Scheffler who would ultimately take the limelight at The Masters, as the World No. 1 secured a three-stroke victory to clinch his first major crown and a new wardrobe addition -- the fabled green winner's jacket.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Clinching her first LPGA Tour win and first career major at The Chevron Championship in April, Jennifer Kupcho celebrated in the only way a champion can at Westin Mission Hills: with a jump into Poppie's Pond.
Harry How / Getty Images
Justin Thomas is congratulated by his father Mike after defying the odds to win the PGA Championship in May. The American completed the largest 54-hole comeback in major history to win in Tulsa and seal his second career major.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
Minjee Lee captured a historic victory at the US Women's Open in June. The Australian broke the 72-hole championship scoring record en route to clinching a $1.8 million prize pot, the largest women's golf payout in history at the time.
Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
Matt Fitzpatrick won his first career major in dramatic fashion at the US Open in June, as the Englishman pipped Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by a sole stroke at Brookline. The win teed up emotional celebrations with caddie Billy Foster, who had never previously won a major in 40 years on the bag.
Warren Little / Getty Images
Chun In-gee ended a four-year winless drought to lift the third major title of her career at the Women's PGA Championship in June.
Rob Carr / Getty Images
There were few dry eyes at the BMW International Open, as Haotong Li marked a cathartic triumph with a celebration of pure emotion. Previously without a win in four and a half years, the Chinese golfer had been considering quitting the sport before his win in Munich in June.
Stuart Franklin / Getty Images
Linn Grant is congratulated by boyfriend and caddie Pontus Samuelsson after winning June's Scandanavian Mixed event, a victory that saw her make history as the first-ever female winner on the DP World Tour.
Jan Kruger / Getty Images
A tearful Tiger Woods was serenaded by the St. Andrews crowd during an emotional walk over the Old Course's iconic Swilcan Bridge and down the 18th fairway at The 150th Open in July. With the major not potentially returning to the famous Scottish venue until 2030, Woods later admitted it may have been his last Open championship on the course.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
Keeping it in the family, Brooke Henderson (right) won the second major of her career at the Evian Championship in July with her sister -- and long-time caddie -- Brittany by her side.
Stuart Franklin / Getty Images
A stunned Ashleigh Buhai is embraced by husband David after she lifted her first major title on her 221st career LPGA start at the Women's British Open in August.
Charlie Crowhurst / Getty Images
He may have ended up on the losing side, but Tom Kim won hearts-a-plenty at The Presidents Cup in September. After sinking a birdie effort to win his second straight four-ball match, the rising star of South Korean golf celebrated with a Tiger Woods-esque roar of passion.
Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
In October, Rory McIlroy celebrated his second straight CJ Cup victory with Kyler Aubrey. A golf superfan with cerebral palsy, Aubrey is a regular face at PGA Tour events.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
CNN  — 

Jump into the crowd, watch back the replay, have a triumphant drink; there are many ways for an athlete to celebrate a big win.

If you’re Cameron Smith, you can do all three at the same time.

Fresh off an emotional hometown victory at the Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane on Sunday, video shared to social media showed the Open champion making the most of yet another win in 2022.

The Australian had tapped home for par on the final hole to secure a three-shot victory over compatriot Jason Scrivener and Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune, shooting 14-under for his third win at the championship.

Smith kisses the Kirkwood Cup after his win.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

After being doused in champagne and completing his media duties at Royal Queensland Golf Club, Smith was into the bar – purportedly of the nearby Breakfast Creek Hotel – to watch his crowning moment all over again on a TV replay.

Roaring home his putt with fellow viewers, footage showed the World No. 3 – still wearing the shirt he played in – being hoisted aloft to lead a chorus of ole’s.

True to form, all this was done with a pint in hand. After clinching his first career major in dramatic style at the 150th Open Championship in July, Smith promised to celebrate by finding out how many beers he could fit in the fabled Claret Jug.

“I think two cans of beer can fit in there,” Smith told reporters at St. Andrews. “I’ll probably have about 20 Claret Jugs tonight.”

‘I can’t believe she did it’

The 29-year-old gave an emotional interview in the immediate aftermath of his most recent triumph, his fifth across all competitions this year, dedicating the win to his nan Carol.

Despite only recently undergoing two chemotherapy treatments, Carol walked the entirety of her grandson’s 72-hole journey in a tournament twice-paused due to severe weather. On top of that, championship Sunday coincided with his father Des’s birthday.

Smith plays a shot from the bunker during the final round.
Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

“I can’t believe she did it,” Smith told reporters.

“Everyone at the start of the week was telling her to pace herself and she was out there all day every day, so it was pretty amazing. Definitely inspiring.

“When we went in for that second time, I think I was just really tired. I came in, had a coffee, tried to get some energy back in me and went out there and played really solid the last seven or eight holes.

“It was kind of nice to know that I can do that with not much in the tank.”

Pádraig Harrington hands money to a fan to buy beers at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Sunday.
PGA TOUR Champions/Twitter

Golfer gives fans $100 to buy beers for moving out of shadows

The win saw Smith claim $2 million Australian dollars ($1.34m USD) in prize money.