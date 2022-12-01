CNN —

Germany was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday after a quite extraordinary finale to Group E, despite beating Costa Rica.

At varying points of the two games fans of Spain and Japan as well as Costa Rica and Germany each thought that their countries were through to the knockout phase.

Completely outplayed by Spain in the first half and trailing to Alvaro Morata’s first-half goal, Japan stormed back to win 2-1 and top the group.

Germany won 4-2 against Costa Rica, despite trailing at one point, but it wasn’t enough with Japan and Spain going through to the last 16.

More to follow…