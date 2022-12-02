French L1 football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) President Nasser Al-Khelaifi attends a press conference after the club appointed his new coach at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on July 5, 2022. - French coach Christophe Galtier quit as coach of Nice in June and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was released from his duties earlier today. Galtier, who guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2021, is PSG's seventh coach since the Qataris bought the club 11 years ago and will be expected to finally lift the Champions League trophy. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Qatar 2022 is the best football event of my life
04:56 - Source: CNN
International football news 18 videos
French L1 football club Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) President Nasser Al-Khelaifi attends a press conference after the club appointed his new coach at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on July 5, 2022. - French coach Christophe Galtier quit as coach of Nice in June and replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was released from his duties earlier today. Galtier, who guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2021, is PSG's seventh coach since the Qataris bought the club 11 years ago and will be expected to finally lift the Champions League trophy. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Qatar 2022 is the best football event of my life
04:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Portugal's defender Ruben Dias gives a press conference at the Al Shahaniya SC training site in Al Samriya, northwest of Doha, on November 22, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
Ruben Dias: A day in the life of the Portugal and Manchester City star
06:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
How to say Qatar DV 1
Here's how to actually pronounce 'Qatar'
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: DaMarcus Beasley is honored in a pre-game ceremony prior to the CONCACAF Nations League match between the United States and Canada at Exploria Stadium on November 15, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Former USMNT star DaMarcus Beasley previews England vs USA
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 17: Ruben Dias of Portugal in action during the friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 17, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Ruben Dias: My World Cup memory
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20221116-world-cup-human-rights
The Qatar World Cup's migrant worker dilemma
04:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 19: FIFA President, Gianni Infantino Speaks Ahead of Opening Match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at a press conference on November 19, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
FIFA president launches explosive tirade against Western critics of Qatar
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Abidjan, IVORY COAST: Ivorian fans jubilate with a poster of star player Didie Drogba in a street in Koumassi, a poor neighborhood of Abidjan, after Ivory Coast qualified for both World Cup and CAN 2006 competitions 08 Ocotober 2005. AFP PHOTO / KAMPBEL. (Photo credit should read KAMPBEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Didier Drogba: My World Cup memory
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
france 1998 world cup win
Patrick Vieira: My World Cup memory
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wayne rooney 2006 world cup memory spt intl_00000000.png
Wayne Rooney: My World Cup memory
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
danish tv crew taken off air qatar
'You want to break the camera?': TV crew threatened by Qatar security staff
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ivory Coast's football star Didier Drogba gives an interview at the Didier Drogba's Foundation headquarters on January 16, 2018 in Abidjan. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)
'I believe movement is life,' says Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba
06:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ronaldo intvw
'Explosive comments': CNN reporter breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo's claims in new interview
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - The match ball used in the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final football match between Argentina and England, played at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, is pictured during a photocall ahead of its auction, at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1, 2022. - The ball that Diego Maradona used to score his infamous "Hand of God" World Cup goal for Argentina against England in 1986 will go under the hammer on November 16, and could fetch up to £3 million. The 1986 quarter-final between Argentina and England saw a heated build-up because of political tensions following the Falklands war and came to be defined by two contrasting goals scored by the late Maradona. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball up for sale
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wayne Rooney rolls sushi with CNN's Becky Anderson in Dubai.
Wayne Rooney reflects on the World Cup and his career with CNN
06:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England looks on prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Gareth Southgate: Workers in Qatar are united in wanting World Cup to happen
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović speaks with CNN's Becky Anderson on October 20, 2022
Retirement? 'We're not there yet' says Zlatan Ibrahimović
06:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Virginia Torrecilla of Spain gestures during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Paris Saint-Germain chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi has brushed aside criticism of the Qatar World Cup, telling CNN that he believes the tournament has been “perfect.”

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, the Qatari businessman, who is also chairman of global sports and entertainment broadcaster, beIN Media Group, pushed back on comments by former FIFA President Sepp Blatter, who described the Qatar event as “a mistake.”

Media now ‘In love with Qatar’

“I feel honestly [it is] unfair to hear this every time from people because every single person, honestly, fans, media, partner, right holders, you see the best World Cup ever. We have everything,” Al-Khelaifi said.

The PSG chaiman also told Anderson that he believes media criticism of the country was down to the fact that many had not visited Qatar.

“One of the biggest media [has] asked me to do an interview for years,” he said. “And I say, ‘I’m not going to do any interview until you come to Qatar.’

“‘You visit anything, wherever you want and then I will do the interview.’ And they were negative before, trust me. And then they came here … They’re in love with Qatar.”

The head of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet (L) speaks with Paris Saint-Germain's Nasser Al-Khelaifi during France's training session at the Jassim-bin-Hamad Stadium in Doha on November 17, 2022, ahead of Qatar 2022.
The head of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet (L) speaks with Paris Saint-Germain's Nasser Al-Khelaifi during France's training session at the Jassim-bin-Hamad Stadium in Doha on November 17, 2022, ahead of Qatar 2022.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

‘Open’ to selling up to 15% of PSG

Al-Khelaifi also told Anderson that PSG is open to selling a stake of up to 15% in the club.

Qatari sovereign wealth fund QSI, which Al-Khelaifi also chairs, recently valued the French soccer giant, home to star players including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Neymar Jr. at over $4 billion.

“We are open to sell minority shares, strategic shares,” he said.

“I think it’s great for the club and it’s proved also that we are doing fantastic job in the club. I mean, we bought it for around 70 million … So is it [a] good investment?”

The right bidder

QSI took control of PSG in 2011. In the intervening 11 years, the men’s team has won a total of 28 trophies, including eight Ligue 1 titles. However, the club has yet to win the Champions League, though PSG did reach the 2020 final before losing to Bayern.

The 49-year-old told Anderson that PSG would want any potential bidder to share a long-term commitment to the club.

“It depends [on] the owner, to be honest,” he said. “Some owners, they have a strategic, long-term project like us, others just want to cash out, [a] short-term investment fund, develop the brand, restructure the club, and then resell it.

“We love football, but it’s also investment projects.”

European Super League a ‘ridiculous idea’

Al-Khelaifi was among the most prominent opponents of the recent attempt to form a new European Super League by some of the continent’s wealthiest clubs.

The 49-year-old told Anderson that he remains opposed to the idea, but is not against other changes.

“I think that’s not fair for the small and medium clubs. You need to leave the hope open for everybody, fans, clubs, owners. You know what I mean? This is ridiculous … the idea of [a] Super League,” he explained.

“I’m not saying against any changes. Of course, I want to play more matches in European level too. I’m not hiding it, right.

“But I think there need to be very clear open leagues and that’s what we are doing in ’24. I think this format will be fantastic,” added Al-Khelaifil, referring to the expansion of the Champions League in 2024, when the competition will increase from 32 to 36 teams.

UEFA ‘doing an amazing job’

The Qatari also sits on the board of UEFA, and Al-Khelaifi told Anderson that he believes the organization is doing “an amazing job” to “protect everybody.”

“We have the ecosystem of football. It’s not just about 12 clubs or eight clubs or four clubs,” he said. “Those clubs, they want to be only in the level. They don’t want anybody compete against them. Is this fair? Not at all.”

Neymar Jr. suffered an ankle injury in Brazil's opening Group G game against Serbia.
Neymar Jr. suffered an ankle injury in Brazil's opening Group G game against Serbia.
Sebastian El-Saqqa/picture alliance/dpa/AP

Messi, Mbappé and Neymar

With three of the World Cup’s biggest stars on its books, PSG has a particular interest in the tournament. All three have been subject to speculation over their futures amid frequent transfer rumors.

Al-Khelaifi told Anderson that PSG has a two-year contract with Messi, but will discuss his next steps after the tournament ends.

“I’m so proud of him, what he has done with our club, what he gives to the club and he’s so happy at the club.

“After the World Cup we going to start that discussion,” he said. “We [will] see what’s the best for both.
But definitely if … the mutual interest and we want him to stay and he wants to stay, then he will stay. If one of us doesn’t want, then he will move on.”

He also pushed back on any suggestion that Mbappé is dissatisfied at the club.

“Can you see him? He is happy, he is. I mean, he’s scoring goals and very competitive, very professional. So he’s French and originally from Paris, so he’s Parisian.”

Brazil star Neymar injured his ankle in his country’s opening World Cup match against Serbia. Al-Khelaifi told Anderson he expected the star to be okay for the tournament’s knock-out stages, but that he needs referees to give him more protection.

“I think he will be okay for Round 16. He’s injured, he’s really unlucky. I feel sorry for him,” he said.

“He’s an amazing talent and the world need to protect him so the fans can enjoy Neymar in the World Cup.”