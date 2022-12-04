CNN —

The Georgia Bulldogs will step up their pursuit of back-to-back national titles when they compete in the upcoming College Football Playoff.

The Michigan Wolverines, Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes join the Bulldogs in the playoff, the selection committee announced on Sunday.

No. 1 Georgia (13-0) will play No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, while No. 2 Michigan (13-0) will take on No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The semifinal games are set for December 31.

The winner will face off in the national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on January 9 (8 p.m. Eastern time).

On Saturday, Georgia routed the LSU Tigers 50-30 to win the SEC championship and Michigan cruised past the Purdue Boilermakers 43-22 to earn back-to-back Big Ten titles.

TCU will be appearing in its first playoff. The Horned Frogs lost in overtime to Kansas State Wildcats 31-28 in the Big 12 conference championship on Saturday.

The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) finished at No. 5 heading into the bowl season. The Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) are sixth.

Last season, No. 3 Georgia defeated No. 1 Alabama 33-18 to win its first Division I football title since the 1980 season.

This week, it was agreed that the College Football Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams starting with the 2024/25 season.

The decision was made with the promise of “more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes,” according to Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff.