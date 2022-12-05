Deshaun Watson struggles on return to NFL action after 11-game suspension following sexual misconduct allegations

The best photos from the 2022 NFL season
Green Bay Packers' Christian Watson celebrates as he crosses the goal line after catching a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers during the second half of a game against the Chicago Bears. Watson had two touchdowns in the Packers' 28-19 victory over the Bears.
Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold hurdles over San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw during the first half of the teams' game. The 49ers, despite losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending injury early on, beat the Dolphins 33-17.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins goes upside down on a reception during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders eventually beat the Chargers 27-20, largely thanks to a monster afternoon for star wide receiver Davante Adams, who finished with 177 receiving yards and two touchdowns.