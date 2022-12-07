CNN —

New York Yankees and slugger Aaron Judge have reportedly agreed on a nine-year deal worth $360 million, sources told ESPN, The Athletic senior writer Ken Rosenthal and MLB Network insider Jon Morosi on Wednesday.

The slugger comes off a historic season with the Yankees. Despite losing the American League Championship Series to the eventual World Series Champions the Houston Astros, Judge was voted the American League’s MVP

Last season the 30-year-old hit 62 home runs, breaking Roger Maris’ single-season American League home run record. Maris hit 61 home runs 61 years ago in 1961, breaking Babe Ruth’s record of 60 set in 1927.

Barry Bonds set the major league record with 73 home runs in 2001.

The other two players to hit more home runs than Judge in a season are Mark McGwire (who did so twice) and Sammy Sosa (three times).

Judge finished his stellar 2022 season leading Major League Baseball in home runs (62), RBIs (131) and runs (133) in 157 games.

Judge was also just five points away on his batting average from earning a historic Triple Crown. If the Yankees slugger beat out Luis Arreaz’s .316 mark, he would have become only the second person along with Micky Mantle to hit for baseball’s Triple Crown in the season they knocked 50+ home runs out of the ballpark.

CNN has reached out to the Yankees and Judge’s agent for comment.