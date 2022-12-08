CNN —

England star Raheem Sterling will return to the team’s World Cup base in Qatar ahead of the Three Lions’ quarterfinal tie against France on Saturday after flying home when intruders broke into his family home.

The forward missed England’s 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday after his home in Surrey, England, was burgled on the night of December 3.

“The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday (9 December) ahead of the quarter-final with France,” the Football Association announced on Thursday.

CNN has reached out to Sterling’s representative for comment.

Surrey Police told CNN on Monday that it was investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead after the occupants returned home from an international trip.

They contacted police just before 9 p.m. on December 3 to report that a number of items of jewelery, including watches, had been stolen, a police statement said.

“Officers attended the address later that night and returned to speak to the occupants this morning,” the statement added.

“At this time it remains unclear on which date the property was stolen and establishing this forms a key part of our investigation.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances remain ongoing and officers will look at all available evidence including any CCTV opportunities.”

Earlier on Monday, a person with knowledge of the situation told CNN, conflictingly, that armed intruders broke into Sterling’s home while his family were inside.

But in its statement, Surrey Police said: “We are aware of media reports stating there were armed suspects involved, however, at this time, we would reassure our communities that no witnesses have come forward to this effect and there are no reports of any threats of violence linked to this incident.”

The incident happened on the evening of December 3, the individual with knowledge of the matter said, and Sterling was said to be “shaken” and “concerned” about the well-being of his children after the break-in.