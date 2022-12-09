CNN —

The hopes of Argentina and Lionel Messi winning the World Cup remain very much alive after a nerve-shredding penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands in a thrilling match at Qatar 2022.

Leading 2-0 with just eight minutes remaining thanks to goals from Nahuel Molina and Messi, the Netherlands staged a stunning comeback as a Wout Weghorst’s brace ensured the game went to extra time.

With neither side able to find the winner in those extra 30 minutes, the match was decided on penalties and Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez made himself the hero for La Albiceleste, saving two Dutch spot kicks.

Martinez has made a name for himself as an expert in penalty shootouts, saving three in Argentina’s Copa America semifinal against Colombia last year, and further cemented his place as an Argentine hero in Qatar.

After Enzo Fernandez missed the first penalty that would have given Argentina victory, Lautaro Martinez stepped up and hammered home the winning spot kick to send the thousands of Argentine fans inside the Lusail Stadium into delirium.

Argentina’s players remained out on the pitch long after the shootout was over, taking in the adulation of their adoring fans.

