CNN —

Going from Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft to spoiling Tom Brady’s homecoming, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has almost seen it all following Sunday’s 35-7 blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 22-year-old Purdy outdueled Brady, throwing for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy also added a rushing touchdown. With his family inside Levi Stadium to witness his first start, the FOX broadcast showed Purdy’s father becoming emotional following his first touchdown pass.

Selected with the last pick of this year’s draft out of Iowa State, Purdy earned himself the nickname “Mr. Irrelevant,” but was thrust into the fray last week against the Miami Dolphins after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws a touchdown pass to running back Christian McCaffrey during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP

After the game, Purdy called it “surreal” to be playing on the same field as Brady.

“Just standing there, like ‘man that’s Tom Brady,’ talking to guys and dapping guys up and stuff,” Purdy told reporters with a huge smile on his face.

“For him to just have respect for what I did today was pretty cool, I’m not going to lie. Being a little kid, watching that guy kill it throughout all these years, win Super Bowls, and then to be able to just even give him a high five or whatever at the end, I thought that was pretty cool.”

Purdy also mentioned the importance of having his family there and their never-ending support.

“Throughout my whole life, the ups and downs of playing quarterback in general, high school and college, they’re the people at home that just believe in you and they always see the best in you. They believed in me when I was the last draft pick and all that stuff.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the second half of their game. Jed Jacobsohn/AP

Brady struggled to find his rhythm, finishing with 253 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The 45-year-old Brady complimented Purdy’s performance after the game, saying he played “really well.”

“Threw a lot of good balls,” Brady told reporters. “Hung in there in the blitz and they did a good job, they did a really good job.”

Brady, who is from San Mateo, California, also had his family on hand Sunday but added he wished the team could have done a better job.

“Love having everyone here,” Brady said. “Nice for my family to come close. I think they had a lot of people from the neighborhood come. It’s not going to change the outcome of the game, unfortunately.”

Brady requested 100 tickets for Sunday’s game for friends and family, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews said prior to kickoff.

The 49ers improved to 9-4 with the win while the Buccaneers fell to 6-7 on the season.

San Francisco has a quick turnaround as they are scheduled to travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Thursday night. Tampa will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday.