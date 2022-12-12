JORDAN - 2021: (EDITOR'S NOTE: NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER, 2021, WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE). This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photographs must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form. All other requests for use should be directed to the Press Office at Kensington Palace in writing. In this image released today Friday, December 10, 2021, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis and Prince George are pictured in Jordan earlier this year. MANDATORY CREDIT: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo by Handout/Getty Images)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Handout/Getty Images