Jake Tapper Zelensky Putin Split
'This is Vladimir Putin's worst nightmare': Tapper reacts to Zelensky's speech
01:19 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 15 videos
Jake Tapper Zelensky Putin Split
'This is Vladimir Putin's worst nightmare': Tapper reacts to Zelensky's speech
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian defense minister
'Keep calm': Video shows Russian official reassuring soldiers on frontlines
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mark Hertling Vladimir Putin Split
'A lot of it's bluster': Retired general reacts to Putin's latest threat
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lyons vpx
Why this retired officer is skeptical about more US aid to Ukraine
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hillary
Hillary Clinton reacts to Zelensky's speech
07:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint meeting of Congress as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hold a Ukrainian national flag at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. -
Watch Zelensky unveil battle flag as symbol of victory
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 21: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky delivers remarks during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in the East Room at the White House on December 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Zelensky is meeting with President Biden on his first known trip outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, and the two leaders are expected to discuss continuing military aid. Zelensky will reportedly address a joint meeting of Congress in the evening. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Hear Zelensky's message for Putin from inside the White House
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
volodymyr zelensky
Zelensky met with applause by members of Congress
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Volodymyr Zelensky Putin split
Retired colonel predicts how Putin will respond to Zelensky's White House visit
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail ripley snake island
CNN visits infamous Snake Island. See what we found
05:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Vladimir Putin Belarus visit
Mystery shrouds Putin's rare visit to Belarus
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine 2
Days before the holidays, Ukrainians are plunged into darkness and cold by power outages
02:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james spide marks ISO ath 121522
'It's a game of chess': Retired general explains the use of Patriot missiles
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nikita Chibrin VPX
'They raped a mother and a daughter': Deserter from Russian army unit speaks on crimes against civilians
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian Soldier Intercepts SCREENGRAB
Alleged intercepted call reveals reality for some Russian soldiers on front lines
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday used the word “war” to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow’s invasion as a “special military operation” 10 months after it began.

“Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” Putin told reporters in Moscow, after attending a State Council meeting on youth policy. “We have been and will continue to strive for this.”

Putin’s critics say that using the word “war” to describe the Ukraine conflict has effectively been illegal in Russia since March, when the Russian leader signed a censorship law that makes it a crime to disseminate “fake” information about the invasion, with a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for anyone convicted.

So Putin’s use of the word did not go unnoticed.

Nikita Yuferev, a municipal lawmaker from St. Petersburg who fled Russia due to his antiwar stance, on Thursday said he had asked Russian authorities to prosecute Putin for “spreading fake information about the army.”

“There was no decree to end the special military operation, no war was declared,” Yuferev wrote on Twitter. “Several thousand people have already been condemned for such words about the war.”

A US official told CNN their initial assessment was that Putin’s remark was not intentional and likely a slip of the tongue. However, officials will be watching closely to see what figures inside the Kremlin say about it in the coming days.

Thousands have been killed, entire villages wiped out and billions of dollars of infrastructure destroyed since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

That day, Putin used the term “special military operation” to describe his attack. He has framed the ongoing brutality as a campaign of “denazification” – a description dismissed by historians and political observers – and has increasingly described Russia’s unprovoked invasion as a patriotic and almost existential cause.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a briefing after the State Council meeting at the Kremlin on December 22, 2022 in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a briefing after the State Council meeting at the Kremlin on December 22, 2022 in Moscow.
Contributor/Getty Images

Putin on Patriot missiles and peace

Putin’s comments Thursday followed a historic trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington, where the Ukrainian president gave an impassioned speech to Congress appealing for greater US support for the war effort.

During his visit, US President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.8 billion package of assistance for Ukraine that includes a Patriot missile defense system – a longstanding request of Kyiv’s to counter Russian air attacks.

President Vladimir Putin visited a training ground for recruits summoned to military service under a partial mobilization, in Ryazan, western Russia in October.
President Vladimir Putin visited a training ground for recruits summoned to military service under a partial mobilization, in Ryazan, western Russia in October.
Kremlin Press Office/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Russians buy boots and body armor for the troops, as the Kremlin tries to fix the campaign's problems

Speaking to reporters in Moscow Thursday, Putin dismissed the Patriot systems as “old” and said Russia will “always find the antidote.”

“In regards to Patriots, this is quite an old system and it doesn’t work as well as our S-300 (missile system),” Putin said.

“Those who oppose us think this is a defensive weapon, that’s what they say. But that’s in their own mind and we’ll always find the antidote.

“So those doing it are just wasting their time, it’s just delaying the conflict.”

In his address to Congress, Zelensky briefly discussed a 10-point peace formula and summit that he told Biden about during an earlier meeting at the White House. The Ukrainian leader claimed Biden supported the peace initiatives.

Asked Thursday by a reporter whether there was a real chance of diplomacy in Ukraine, Putin said that negotiation always preceded the end of conflict.

Vladimir Putin Belarus visit
Reuters
video

Mystery shrouds Putin's rare visit to Belarus

“All conflicts, armed conflicts too, end one way or another with some kind of negotiations,” Putin said as he accused Zelensky of refusing to negotiate.

“We never refused, it was the Ukrainian leadership that refused itself to conduct negotiations … sooner or later any party to the conflict will sit down and negotiate and the sooner those opposing us realize it, the better,” he said.

“We have never given up on it.”

Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday declared the Kremlin would make a substantial investment in many areas of the military. The initiatives include increasing the size of the armed forces, accelerating weapons programs and deploying a new generation of hypersonic missiles to prepare Russia for what Putin called “inevitable clashes” with its adversaries.

CNN’s Anna Chernova, Kaitlan Collins, Chris Liakos, Kevin Liptak, Maegan Vazquez and Oliver Darcy contributed reporting.