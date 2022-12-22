LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Andy Murray and Jamie Murray play Padel at the Game4Padel pop-up event. Game4Padel brings the world's fastest growing sport to Westfield London with a pop-up at Westfield White City on November 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for Game4Padel)
Why Andy and Jamie Murray expect padel to have a bright future
03:15 - Source: CNN
International sport videos 16 videos
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Andy Murray and Jamie Murray play Padel at the Game4Padel pop-up event. Game4Padel brings the world's fastest growing sport to Westfield London with a pop-up at Westfield White City on November 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for Game4Padel)
Why Andy and Jamie Murray expect padel to have a bright future
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
soccer goat
Watch: Expert answers who the GOAT of soccer is
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
American astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr (1923 - 1998), Commander of NASA's upcoming Apollo 14 lunar landing mission, with the mission's insignia behind him at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, 14th November 1970. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)
The incredible true story of the time an astronaut played golf on the moon
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grant wahl lebron james split
Hear LeBron James react to death of sports writer Grant Wahl
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers looks on before the game against the Southern University Jaguars in the SWAC Championship at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi.
Deion Sanders receives backlash for leaving HBCU for Colorado
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail guillam balague grant whal housemate
Grant Wahl's housemate Guillem Balagué pays tribute to US journalist
05:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach looks across the field at his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Georgia won 45-19. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State head football coach dead at 61
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shaquille O'Neal engagement ring mxp vpx _00000930.png
Shaq explains why he paid off customer's engagement ring
00:39
Now playing
- Source: HLN
Paris to Doha thumb
They cycled more than 4000 miles by bike to see the World Cup
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lebron james screengrab VPX
'Why haven't I got a question about Jerry Jones': LeBron calls out reporters
04:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Poland world cup F-16s orig thumb
Watch F-16s escort the Polish soccer team to the World Cup
00:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20221116-world-cup-human-rights
The Qatar World Cup's migrant worker dilemma
04:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Abidjan, IVORY COAST: Ivorian fans jubilate with a poster of star player Didie Drogba in a street in Koumassi, a poor neighborhood of Abidjan, after Ivory Coast qualified for both World Cup and CAN 2006 competitions 08 Ocotober 2005. AFP PHOTO / KAMPBEL. (Photo credit should read KAMPBEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Didier Drogba: My World Cup memory
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wayne rooney 2006 world cup memory spt intl_00000000.png
Wayne Rooney: My World Cup memory
00:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ivory Coast's football star Didier Drogba gives an interview at the Didier Drogba's Foundation headquarters on January 16, 2018 in Abidjan. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)
'I believe movement is life,' says Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba
06:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 28: Adelaide 36ers NBL player Isaac Humphries poses during a portrait session at Titanium Arena on October 28, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Barnes/Getty Images)
'Truth is that I'm gay': Isaac Humphries comes out as the only openly gay man playing top-flight basketball
09:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

It’s believed to be a sport that started with a siesta.

The intense heat in Acapulco, Mexico meant businessman Enrique Corcuera would take a nap at his family home each afternoon. His daughter Viviana, meanwhile, would irritate him by hitting tennis balls against the walls of the house.

That prompted Corcuera to build another wall for her to hit against, and it was from there that his new, makeshift racket sport began to evolve.

When the ball kept escaping down the side of the wall, Corcuera installed further walls with metal fencing, and then fixed a net across the center of the enclosed space.

What was initially designed as a game to be enjoyed by one family in Mexico has since evolved into padel – a popular racket sport combining elements of tennis and squash.

Today, more than 50 years since its inception, padel has 25 million players in more than 90 countries around the world.

Among those is three-time grand slam tennis champion Andy Murray, who has been aware of the sport ever since he was a teenager training in Spain.

“I think it’s a great social sport,” Murray tells CNN. “I know a lot of the ex-tennis players when they finish playing have taken it up and find that it is great for their fitness, but also not quite as maybe demanding as tennis.”

Murray plays a shot at a pop-up padel court in London in November.
Murray plays a shot at a pop-up padel court in London in November.
Luke Walker/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images for Game4Padel

Unlike tennis, padel is generally played in a doubles format, although the same scoring system is used in both sports.

All serves are underarm, and once returned, shots can be played on the volley, after one bounce, or after rebounding off the wall. Players can also hit shots into the side and back walls lining the 20-meter-long, 10-meter-wide court on their side of the net.

Padel rackets are smaller, thicker, and squatter than tennis rackets and the hitting surface is made entirely of carbon fibre or fiberglass – different to the stringed rackets you would find in tennis, squash, or badminton, or the wooden rackets used in pickleball.

While similar to pickleball – which has surged in popularity in the US in recent years, earning the moniker of America’s unofficial pandemic pastime – padel has gained traction in other parts of the world, namely Europe and South America.

Last year, for example, it is estimated that around 15,000 new padel courts were registered in Europe.

Padel rackets are a different shape and size to those used in tennis or squash.
Padel rackets are a different shape and size to those used in tennis or squash.
NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/AFP/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The game has flourished in Spain, where there are more than six million active players and more than 20,000 courts, making padel the second most popular participation sport behind football.

“I think it’s going to keep getting bigger and bigger,” says Murray. “I think [tennis] clubs will continue to want to build courts and there’ll be more demand for it … In Spain, it’s obviously huge.

“I know that one of my ex-coaches, Jonas Björkman – who was No. 1 in the world in doubles and No. 4 in singles – is playing all the time. He’s opened a number of centers in Sweden. Feliciano Lopez, who I played doubles with a few times on the tour … He is playing regularly.”

Murray, who won his three grand slam singles titles at Wimbledon and the US Open between 2012 and 2016, sees a bright future for the sport, so much so that he has invested in Game4Padel, the UK’s leading provider of padel courts.

He’s part of a celebrity line-up of ambassadors and investors in the company, including his brother Jamie, a former No. 1 in the men’s doubles rankings, Liverpool and Netherlands football player Virgil Van Dijk, and former Wales international rugby player Jonathan Davies.

“It was an opportunity to invest in a sport I enjoy playing,” says Murray. “It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the world … I think it’s going to keep getting bigger and bigger. I think clubs will continue to want to build courts and there’ll be more demand for it.”

A padel court is seen in the Qatari capital Doha earlier this year.
A padel court is seen in the Qatari capital Doha earlier this year.
KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Played on a court one third of the size of a tennis court, padel is low-impact and low-intensity compared to other racket sports – something that, together with the satisfying “pock” noise of striking the ball, has contributed to its popularity.

In the World Padel Tour, the sport also has a burgeoning professional circuit – though currently padel’s strength in numbers is best exhibited in the amateur game. Could it even reach the same level of global popularity as tennis?

“I think recreationally it probably could in terms of the sheer numbers of people playing the game, just from what I’ve seen in places like Spain, Italy and France, for example,” Jamie Murray tells CNN.

“On a professional level, I honestly don’t know. With tennis, I guess there’s so much tradition and history and stuff across so many big events – I think it would probably take padel a long time to reach that.”

As well as being investors in the game, the Murray brothers are also keen players. Together, you would think they would make a useful pairing on a padel court – if only they put their sibling rivalry to one side.

“We played a few times earlier this year in Australia when we were over there for the Australian Open,” says Andy. “They’ve got a couple of courts there and I took care of him pretty handily, so I don’t believe I’ve lost to him yet.”

But asked which brother is the better player, Jamie has a different answer.

“It’s got to be me, I think,” he says.