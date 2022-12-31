New Year's revelers watch a fireworks and laser show in Hong Kong.
New Year's celebrations around the world
Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images

So long, 2022. Hello, 2023.

Revelers are ringing in the new year with celebrations across the globe.

Last year, with the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, many cities across the world scaled back their celebrations — some canceled their events altogether.

But this year, we could be seeing a return to something closer to the norm. New York's Times Square, for example, is expected to return to full capacity this weekend.

People write messages and release lanterns in Huai'an, China.
CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images
A woman kisses her mother during a New Year's Eve party in Quezon City, Philippines.
Eloisa Lopez/Reuters
A man lights candles on a sand sculpture in Prayagraj, India.
Sanjay Kanojia/AFP/Getty Images
Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand.
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
People pray in front of lotus lanterns during celebrations in Seoul, South Korea.
Jung Yeon-je/AFP/Getty Images
Bestards and Abao perform in Taipei, Taiwan.
Gene Wang/Getty Images
Fireworks light up the sky over Sydney Harbor in Australia.
Roni Bintang/Getty Images