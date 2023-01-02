Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter and was driven from the stadium in an ambulance, the NFL said in a statement.
Hamlin fell on his back just moments after getting up from an open field tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
After being administered CPR on the field, Hamlin was transported off the field in an ambulance, according to an ESPN broadcast.
The game is suspended at 5:58 of the first quarter.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in contact with the game officials at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati to determine fate of the game, according to the broadcast.
CNN has reached out to the NFL and the Bills for comment
This is a developing story and will be updated.