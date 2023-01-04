Reuters —

Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty is returning to Melbourne Park for this year’s event to mentor local hope Olivia Gadecki, who received a wildcard for the season’s first Grand Slam.

Former world number one Barty called time on her career last March, shortly after ending her country’s 44-year wait for a home champion at the Australian Open.

Gadecki reflected that Barty has "always been there for me" when she is in need of advice. Marks Evans/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

World number 202 Gadecki said at the United Cup in Sydney that Barty would be in her camp at Melbourne Park for the January 16-29 tournament.

“I’ve been really fortunate to always be able to contact her if I have any questions or if I need advice, she has always been there for me,” Gadecki told the Australian Associated Press.

“The best part is she just treats me like a normal person and we can relate in that regard and off court is just as important as on court.”

The 20-year-old will begin her Australian Open preparations at next week’s Hobart International.