CNN —

And so, it all comes down to this. On Monday evening, either the Georgia Bulldogs or the Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs will be crowned college football’s best team.

After five months of grueling action – and two extraordinary semifinals – one team will etch their name into college football history at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

For Georgia, this is a chance to enter the record books. As defending champion, Georgia can become the first team to win consecutive national titles since the competition reformatted in 2014.

With Stetson Bennett at the helm, the Bulldogs have once again leaned on their stout defense to go undefeated this year. This is a team peppered with future NFL talent, notably defensive tackle Jalen Carter, tight end Brock Bowers and corner back Kelee Ringo.

Adonai Mitchell of the Georgia Bulldogs catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

For TCU, this year’s success has been much more of a surprise. With a first-year head coach – Sonny Dykes – at the helm, TCU became the first team to play for a national championship after entering the season unranked.

Max Duggan at quarterback has been a big reason for the team’s success, coming second in the Heisman Trophy voting this season, finishing with 3,546 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns and six interceptions, as well as 461 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns this year as he helped TCU to the fifth highest scoring defenses.

And with Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson at cornerback – one of college football’s top defensive backs – and Dylan Horton heating up, the TCU defense has also shown its resilience.

The two college team have not faced off since 2016 – when Georgia won 31-23 – but if they can replicate the excitement they both brought to the semifinals, fans are in for a treat.

Bud Clark of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

How to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia Bulldogs vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Monday, January 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN