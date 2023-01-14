MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: tHE KANSAS CITY CHIEin Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
What fairytale endings could we have after Super Bowl 57?
01:50 - Source: CNN
International sport videos 16 videos
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: tHE KANSAS CITY CHIEin Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
What fairytale endings could we have after Super Bowl 57?
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
future of sport stadiums video card
Why high-tech stadiums are 'the new cathedrals'
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Safety Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills leaves the field after warm-ups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 7, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Bills 9 to 6.
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter speaks to the media during the United States Men's National Team Roster Reveal Party For FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Brooklyn Steel on November 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
US Men's soccer coach being investigated for incident in 1991
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rodney Thomas II
Hear from Colts player who visited Hamlin in the hospital
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dion Dawkins Damar Hamlin split
'It silenced an entire stadium': Bills player reacts to Damar Halmin collapse in game
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bomani Jones
'It's like trying to make a safe cigarette': ESPN host on player safety in the NFL
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) collides with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.
Video: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses during game
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pele brazil wake santos pozzebon intldsk_00013324.png
Brazilian fans prepare to say goodbye to legend Pelé
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian skater wednesday dance
Russian figure skater recreates iconic 'Wednesday' dance during competition
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Jeremy Reaves
Watch the emotional moment NFL player finds out he's in the Pro Bowl
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
stefano pozzebon argentina world cup
Fans in Argentina douse reporter while celebrating World Cup win
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
soccer goat
Watch: Expert answers who the GOAT of soccer is
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
American astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr (1923 - 1998), Commander of NASA's upcoming Apollo 14 lunar landing mission, with the mission's insignia behind him at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, 14th November 1970. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)
The incredible true story of the time an astronaut played golf on the moon
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grant wahl lebron james split
Hear LeBron James react to death of sports writer Grant Wahl
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers looks on before the game against the Southern University Jaguars in the SWAC Championship at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi.
Deion Sanders receives backlash for leaving HBCU for Colorado
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

The NFL playoffs are where legends are born and incredible moments happen leaving us in awe.

From the Music City Miracle, to Kurt Warner, to David Tyree, to the Philly Special, the NFL always seems to deliver the drama in the postseason. And I can’t wait.

One month from now, here are some things we may be saying when it’s all said and done and one team is lifting the Lombardi trophy:

1. The Buffalo Bills win their first Super Bowl for Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines scores a touchdown on a kickoff return during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots.
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines scores a touchdown on a kickoff return during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots.
Joshua Bessex/AP

The Bills were the favorites before the season but dealt with unimaginable emotions watching their teammate Damar Hamlin go into cardiac arrest on the field.

The Bills medical staff’s quick action helped Hamlin make a remarkable recovery – he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Buffalo fans, not finishing the Bengals game likely cost the Bills home field advantage in the AFC and a bye. Will the Bills be able to overcome that?

The team was already arguably the most talented in the NFL and now they have even more motivation: Win for Damar.

2. ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ Brock Purdy starts his career a perfect 10-0

Purdy walks off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks.
Purdy walks off the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Being picked last in the NFL draft – in the seventh round as pick No. 262 – gets you the title of Mr. Irrelevant. You get the Lowsman Trophy and a parade at Disney World. You also likely get not a very long or successful NFL career.

Bucs kicker Ryan Succop was Mr. Irrelevant in 2009 and won a Super Bowl kicking for the Bucs in 2020. But most don’t make it.

Then there’s Brock Purdy. The quarterback out of Iowa State was the 49ers third string QB to start the season. But after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, he got the starting job and finished the season a perfect 6-0.

Despite his youthfullness, Purdy has looked like a seasoned veteran out on the field. Combined with explosive playmakers and an elite defense, the 49ers have transformed from playoff outsider to serious contenders.

And all on the back of a rookie Iowa State graduate whose high school coach named a cow after.

Can Mr. Irrelevant 2022 really go 10-0 to start his career and win the Super Bowl?

3. Tom Brady does it again – wins 8th Super Bowl at age 45

Brady celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.
Brady celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Despite a rocky season which saw Tom Brady have a losing record for the first time since high school (8-9), get divorced and have crypto exchange FTX fold along with his significant stake in the company, Brady is back where he thrives the most at the end of the day: the NFL Playoffs.

The Bucs have just the 8th-best odds of winning it all according to the bookmakers, but Brady has certainly beaten the odds before.

Brady became accustomed to leading undermanned New England Patriots teams to Super Bowl glory before moving to Florida.

A six-time title winner when he was paired with legendary coach Bill Belichick, he’ll be required to pull of something miraculous this January if he has any hopes of claiming a record-extending eighth ring.

At age 45, can he put together another magical ride and lead the Bucs to their second title in three years and add to his incredible legacy as the GOAT?

4. For the first time since 1996, the Dallas Cowboys are champions

Michael Gallup trying to make a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Michael Gallup trying to make a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Sam Hodde/Getty Images

For as much attention as they get, the Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in 27 years. They haven’t even made it to a conference championship game since 1996.

There has been plenty of bad luck along the way: the Dez Bryant non-catch in Green Bay and the Tony Romo fumble just to name two incidents.

After years of mediocrity under Jason Garrett, Mike McCarthy has brought ‘America’s Team’ into the playoffs for two years straight now.

But with pressure mounting on McCarthy’s shoulders from ownership and with a star-ridden team, time is ticking for the Cowboys.

Will this finally be the year that luck is on their side?

5. Patrick Mahomes proves again he’s the best player in the league

Mahomes smiles at fans while leaving the field after defeating the San Francisco 49ers.
Mahomes smiles at fans while leaving the field after defeating the San Francisco 49ers.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Chiefs traded away their number one receiver Tyreek Hill last offseason, causing some to think that Patrick Mahomes may take a step back this season. Nope.

The 27-year-old led the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and is the favorite to win his 2nd MVP award.

With All-Pro tight-end Travis Kelce and one of the league’s most experienced head coaches in Andy Reid, Mahomes and the Chiefs have looked dangerous all year.

His quest through the AFC will not be easy, with high-powered teams around every corner, but count out Mahomes at your peril.

Only four quarterbacks have won two Super Bowls before turning 28: Tom Brady, Ben Rothlisberger, Troy Aikman and Terry Bradshaw.

Will the KC QB become the 5th?