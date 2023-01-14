CNN —

The San Antonio Spurs set the NBA single-game attendance record for a regular-season game with 68,323 fans on hand on Friday against the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Playing at the Alamodome for the first time since May 12, 2002, Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson announced the newly-set record to the raucous crowd in the second half.

The previous record was 62,046 fans, set in March 27, 1998, in a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls at the Georgia Dome.

The NBA record for most fans in attendance at a single event remains 108,713, which was set at the 2010 All-Star Game held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

San Antonio were playing at the Alamodome as part of a celebration of their 50th anniversary in the league.

The night ended in defeat for the Spurs, however – a seventh loss in eight games – as the Warriors secured a 144-113 win, with Steph Curry landing 15 points in his second game back from injury.

“It was awesome,” Curry said of the atmosphere, per ESPN. “… It was cool to see them recognize their 50-year history and all of the great moments that have gone into this organization, the successes and championships they’ve had and the greats that were in the building.

“It was awesome to experience and it just takes 64,000 to bring our best road performance of the year.”