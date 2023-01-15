Kobe Bryant’s iconic Lakers jersey expected to sell for up to $7 million at auction

CNN —

Don’t miss your chance to score an autographed Kobe Bryant jersey.

Sotheby’s is bringing Bryant’s MVP-season Los Angeles Lakers jersey to auction, where it is expected to bring up to $7 million.

Kobe Bryant's iconic Lakers Jersey will be auctioned off.

The signed jersey was worn by the five-time NBA champion more than 25 times during the 2007-2008 season. In fact, it is the same one worn in the now-iconic photo in which he grabs the jersey and screams in excitement after securing a 14-point lead over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference first round series.

“This jersey has influenced popular culture in a way that is seldom seen in the sports community, becoming iconic and synonymous with the image of Kobe Bryant,” Sotheby’s said in a news release. “The raw passion captured in the photos has inspired artists and designers all over the world … this jersey has been featured in countless murals and artworks depicting the late basketball sensation.”

The jersey has become “synonymous with Kobe’s ‘Mamba Mentality,’ ” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in the release. “The fact that Kobe scored a total of 645 points over 8 months in this jersey, in his only MVP season, is simply stunning.”

Kobe Bryant, pictured in 2007, spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images Bryant's youth basketball team poses for a picture in the early 1990s in Reggio Emilia, Italy. Courtesy Davide Giudici Bryant dunks the ball in his high school gym in Lower Merion, Pennsylvania, during a practice in 1996. Rusty Kennedy/AP Bryant jokes with the media as he holds his Los Angeles Lakers jersey at a news conference in Inglewood, California, in 1996. Susan Sterner/AP Bryant eyes the basket during the 1997 NBA Slam Dunk contest in Cleveland. Bryant was the youngest player to win the contest. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty images Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls eyes the basket as he is guarded by Bryant during a 1998 game in Los Angeles. Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images Bryant sits on the sidelines during the Euro ABC camp in Berlin in 1999. Marcus Brandt/Bongarts/Getty Images/file Shaquille O'Neal and Byrant sit on the bench before a game in 1999 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images Bryant hugs his fiancee, Vanessa Laine, in the locker room in Los Angeles after the Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the 2000 NBA Finals to win the series 4-2. Bryant later married Laine, and they had four children. Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images/File Bryant goes in for a slam dunk against the New Jersey Nets in January 2001. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images Bryant appears on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at NBC Studios in 2001. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Bryant stands for the National Anthem at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images President Bush holds up a Lakers jersey that Bryant gave him at a ceremony for the 2001 NBA World Champions in the East Room of the White House in January 2002. Doug Mills/AP Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, attend a news conference at the Staples Center in 2003. The NBA star proclaimed his innocence after facing sexual assault charges for the alleged rape of a 19-year-old Colorado woman. The charges were later dropped. "Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did," Bryant later said in a statement. J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images Bryant goes up for a shot between the Boston Celtics' Paul Pierce, left, and Al Jefferson during a 2006 game in Los Angeles. Branimir Kvartuc/AP Bryant kisses his daughter Natalia during a 2008 photo session at his home in Newport Beach, California. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images Bryant jumps for a rebound against the Denver Nuggets during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs. Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Bryant celebrates after Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic. The Lakers won 99-86 for their 15th title and first since 2002. Bryant had 30 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists as the Lakers completed a four-games-to-one victory in the best-of-seven NBA Finals. Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images Bryant holds his daughter, Gianna, after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals. Elsa/Getty Images Bryant rides the Matterhorn Bobsleds with Jonathan Guerrero, 4, and his father, David Guerrero of Pomona, California, at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in 2009. The Guerreros were among thousands of Lakers fans who turned out for a special Disneyland parade honoring the Lakers' 15th World Championship. Scott Brinegar/Disney/Getty Images US President Barack Obama chats with Bryant at a Boys and Girls Club in Washington in 2010. Obama welcomed the Lakers to honor their 2009-2010 season and their second consecutive NBA championship. Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images Bryant celebrates after defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2010 NBA Finals in Los Angeles. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images Bryant joins a teaching session for fans during a 2011 promotional tour of South Korea at Korea University in Seoul. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Bryant is injured in the second half while playing the Golden State Warriors in 2013. The injury took him out of the rest of the season. Jeff Gross/Getty Images From left, Kevin Durant, Lebron James and Bryant pose with their gold medals at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Sergio Perez/Reuters LeBron James guards Bryant during a 2016 game between the Cavaliers and Lakers in Los Angeles. Harry How/Getty Images Magic Johnson hugs Bryant before the final game of his career in 2016. Harry How/Getty Images Bryant runs up the court during his final game in 2016. The Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz 101-96. Bryant scored 60 points in the game. Harry How/Getty Images From left, Peyton Mannin, Abby Wambach and Bryant accept the Icon Award during the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, right, gestures while posing with Bryant alongside members of his family and city officials in 2016. The city council announced August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day. The date commemorates the numbers Bryant wore as a Laker: 8 and 24. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images Bryant walks to center court at his jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of a basketball game in 2017. Harry How/Getty Images Bryant and filmmaker Glen Keane accept the 2018 Oscar for best animated short film. "Dear Basketball" was based on a letter Bryant wrote in 2015 announcing his retirement from basketball. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Bryant posted this photo to Instagram on Mother's Day in 2019. He and his wife, Vanessa, had four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri, who was born in June. "Happy Mother's Day @vanessabryant," Bryant wrote. "We love you and thank you for all that you do for our family. You are the foundation of all that we hold dear. I love you #mybaby #lioness #mamabear #queenmamba" Kobe Bryant/From Instagram Bryant and his daughter Gianna attend a Los Angeles Lakers game against the Atlanta Hawks in 2019. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Bryant listens to the National Anthem prior to a 2019 Lakers game against the Atlanta Hawks in Los Angeles. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Kobe Bryant's life in pictures Prev Next

If the jersey sells for the $5-$7 million price Sotheby’s is estimating, it would be the highest price ever paid for a Bryant jersey, the auction house said.

The only other jersey valued so highly is Michael Jordan’s game-worn 1998 NBA finals “The Last Dance” jersey, which sold for $10.1 million at a Sotheby’s auction in September 2022.

Bryant’s jersey will come with a collection of photos, artwork, books and more. The lot will be open for bidding February 2-9. It will also be on public display at Sotheby’s New York during the first week of February.