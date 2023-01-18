screengrab brovary ukraine kindergarten
Video shows destruction of helicopter crash near kindergarten
02:14 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 15 videos
screengrab brovary ukraine kindergarten
Video shows destruction of helicopter crash near kindergarten
02:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wagner dissident
Hear how Wagner mercenary made daring escape from Russia
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukrainians hardships wedeman 01/16/23
'I'm living like a f*****g animal': Ukrainians deal with harsh living conditions amid Russian shelling
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hertling vpx
Retired general breaks down 'competition' between Russian military leaders
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit a multistory building leaving many people under debris in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
'Apocalyptic': CNN reporter describes scene at Ukrainian apartment block after Russian missile strike
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
olena fareed split
Ukraine's first lady reveals what she tells her own children about Putin's invasion
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mark hertling 01162023
Retired general shares what he thinks Ukraine should do after Dnipro attack
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 22 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during his briefing after the State Council meeting at the Grand Kremlin Palace, December,22,2022 in Moscow, Russia. Putin called ministers and governors for the annual meeting of the State Councul on Youth Policy. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Retired colonel explains Putin's point of view on Soledar
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia MOS Pleitgen SCREENGRAB
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY,24 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian opposition politician, anti-corruption campaigner and founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), Alexey Navalny is seen on the screen during his legal appeal against his nine-year prison sentence, in Moscow's City Court, on May 24, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. Appeal of Kremlin critic Navalny was rejected by the court on Tuesday. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
The regime is trying to murder him slowly: 'Navalny' director
05:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
staying soledar residents
'We can't take it any longer': CNN speaks to Ukrainians living on frontline
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
soldiers soledar
Video shows shooting battle between Ukrainian and Russian forces
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Hertling Gerasimov Split for video
Retired US general calls Putin's battlefield change a 'bizarre move'
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bakhmut 1
Ukrainian soldiers fight Russian private military group in strategic town
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin
A look at Putin's war and a $47B Russian deficit in 2022
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

A helicopter carrying the leadership team of Ukraine’s interior ministry crashed near a kindergarten and residential block in the Kyiv region on Wednesday, killing at least 14 people, including all nine people on board, according to officials.

A further 25 people were injured following the incident in the city of Brovary Wednesday, including 11 children, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday.

Fourteen bodies were found at the crash site, including one child and all nine people who were on board the helicopter – six ministry officials and three crew members, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

DNIPRO, UKRAINE - JANUARY 15: Emergency workers search the remains of a residential building that was struck by a Russian missile yesterday on January 15, 2023 in Dnipro, Ukraine. At least 20 people were reported dead after a missile hit the apartment building on Saturday, part of fresh wave of missiles launched by Russia. The Ukrainian president said his forces shot down 20 of 30 missiles fired by Russia on Saturday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
DNIPRO, UKRAINE - JANUARY 15: Emergency workers search the remains of a residential building that was struck by a Russian missile yesterday on January 15, 2023 in Dnipro, Ukraine. At least 20 people were reported dead after a missile hit the apartment building on Saturday, part of fresh wave of missiles launched by Russia. The Ukrainian president said his forces shot down 20 of 30 missiles fired by Russia on Saturday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

LIVE UPDATES: Russia's war in Ukraine

Ukrainian National Police confirmed that Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, First Deputy Minister Yevheniy Yenin and State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovychis were among the dead.

The official cause for the crash has yet to be announced, and there has been no suggestion from any Ukrainian officials about Russian involvement.

“Ukraine lost the whole generation of young politicians…it’s a huge grief for everyone,” Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian government, told CNN on Wednesday.

When asked why the entire leadership of the interior ministry was traveling together, Gerashchenko replied: “I think this bloody lesson will be a clear example for us that such high politicians and ministers cannot travel altogether. But this tragedy brought the death of children which is amazingly horrible – and obviously everyone who died – every life of every Ukrainian is priceless.”

The crash has stunned the country at a critical moment in the war: Ukraine has been imploring Western allies for more weaponry as Russian strikes hit its critical infrastructure and civilian populations with abandon.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky called the deaths “a truly great loss for the state” later on Wednesday, adding that “hundreds of people were involved in extinguishing the fire, searching and rescuing the injured, and carrying out the initial investigative actions.”

The Ukrainian Security Services launched an investigation into the crash, and posted on Facebook that “several versions of the tragedy are being considered.”

They include: “Violation of flight rule, technical malfunction of the helicopter (and) deliberate actions to destroy the helicopter.”

The Kyiv region had grey skies and low visibility on Wednesday, according to a CNN team on the ground. They also confirmed seeing that the helicopter that crashed was a Eurocopter EC225 “Super Puma,”after seeing remnants of flight manuals among the debris.

Tetyana Shutyak, an assistant to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, was among those who lost their lives in the crash.
Tetyana Shutyak, an assistant to Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, was among those who lost their lives in the crash.
Liga of interns/Facebook

The Ukrainian Security Services said that this helicopter “was repeatedly involved in the transportation of personnel to emergency sites.”

“The crew of the aircraft was trained to perform tasks in difficult conditions and had the required number of hours of flying time,” it added in a Facebook post.

The helicopter landed near a kindergarten and a residential building, Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said, adding that at the time of the crash there were children and staff in the kindergarten.

Mayor of Brovary Ihor Sapozhko declared three official days of mourning on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The crash took place on Wednesday morning in the city of Brovary, in the Kyiv region.
The crash took place on Wednesday morning in the city of Brovary, in the Kyiv region.
Daniel Cole/AP
Multiple people, including Ukraine's interior ministry leadership team, died in the incident on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.
Multiple people, including Ukraine's interior ministry leadership team, died in the incident on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

Interior ministry officials killed

In a written statement, Zelensky called the crash “a terrible tragedy,” adding that he has ordered the Ukrainian Security Services “to find out all the circumstances.”

Zelensky ended his statement by saying the interior ministry officials were “true patriots of Ukraine. May they rest in peace! May all those whose lives were taken this black morning rest in peace!”

The officials are thought to be the most senior government figures to have died since Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

An aerial view of the crash which killed everyone onboard the helicopter and more on the ground.
An aerial view of the crash which killed everyone onboard the helicopter and more on the ground.
Twitter

Monastyrsky, 42, was a lawyer by training. According to a biography published on the ministry’s website, he spent some years teaching law and management at a university in his home town of Khmelnytskyi, before deciding to turn “from theory to practice” and become involved in politics.

He worked on reforming Ukrainian law enforcement following the 2014 Euromaidan revolution, rose through the ranks and was appointed interior minister in July 2021.

Last year, Monastyrsky accompanied a CNN crew on a visit to abandoned Russian military positions in Chernobyl.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the crash "a terrible tragedy," adding that he has ordered the Ukrainian Security Services to "to find out all the circumstances."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the crash "a terrible tragedy," adding that he has ordered the Ukrainian Security Services to "to find out all the circumstances."
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

News of Monastyrsky’s death sparked a wave of reactions from many of his counterparts and other foreign leaders.

“Saddened by the tragic death of the Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky. Thoughts for all the victims of this terrible event that occurred near a kindergarten, for the children and the families,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described Monastyrsky as “a true friend of the UK.”

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, also paid tribute to Monastyrsky as “a great friend of the EU.” Michel tweeted that the European Union joins Ukraine “in grief following the tragic helicopter accident in Brovary.”

Yenin, also 42, served as Ukraine’s deputy prosecutor general and deputy minister of foreign affairs before becoming Monastyrsky’s first deputy in September 2021, according to the ministry’s website.

Lubkovychis was 33 and, like the other two men, was appointed to the ministry in 2021.