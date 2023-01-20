CNN —

More than two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a football game, a representative for Hamlin says the defensive player has a long road ahead of him.

In a statement obtained by ESPN, Hamlin’s longtime friend and business partner, Jordon Rooney said: “Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery.

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily. He’s upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this.”

The statement comes just one day after Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Hamlin has been at the team facility almost daily, CNN previously reported.

“It’s limited, just overall, but he comes in and – it really just started really today or yesterday – just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine, just getting himself acclimated again, taking it one baby step at a time,” said McDermott on Wednesday as he spoke about Hamlin.

“His appearance, like walking around here, it’s a positive thing and to see three [Hamlin wears the No. 3 on his jersey] just smile and just wave and just put his hearts up and keep it pushing. It’s a positive energy bubble that’s just floating around the facility,” said offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

The Bills are set to play the Cincinnati Bengals – the team Buffalo played against when Hamlin collapsed on the field – on Sunday in the AFC divisional round at 3 p.m. ET.