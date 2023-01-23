‘Maybe they knew something we didn’t’: New Netflix series goes behind the scenes on golf’s most controversial year

As CNN looks back at the highs of the 2022 golf season, where better to start than possibly the highest shot of the year? In February, Jordan Spieth quite literally played like his life depended on it,<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/07/golf/jordan-spieth-cliff-shot-golf-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> hitting a shot from the edge of a 70-foot cliff face</a> at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Kent Horner / Getty Images for AT&T
Mike Mulholland / Getty Images
It was a celebration befitting of the finish at February's Saudi International, as Harold Varner III marked his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/25/golf/harold-varner-iii-gotm-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">breathtaking, event-winning 92-foot eagle putt </a>with a display of pure passion.
Oisin Keniry / Getty Images
All eyes were on one man at The Masters in April as Tiger Woods -- who suffered a serious car crash injury in February 2021 -- sealed a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/07/golf/tiger-woods-masters-tee-off-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">remarkable return</a> to the sport by making the cut at Augusta.
Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
But it was Scottie Scheffler who would ultimately take the limelight at The Masters, as the World No. 1 secured a three-stroke victory to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/10/golf/masters-2022-winner-scottie-scheffler-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">clinch his first major crown</a> and a new wardrobe addition -- the fabled green winner's jacket.
Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Clinching her<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/04/golf/jennifer-kupcho-chevron-championship-win-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> first LPGA Tour win and first career major</a> at The Chevron Championship in April, Jennifer Kupcho celebrated in the only way a champion can at Westin Mission Hills: with a jump into Poppie's Pond.
Harry How / Getty Images
Justin Thomas is congratulated by his father Mike after defying the odds to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/23/golf/justin-thomas-pga-championship-golf-comeback-spt-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank">win the PGA Championship</a> in May. The American completed the largest 54-hole comeback in major history to win in Tulsa and seal his second career major.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
Minjee Lee captured a<a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/06/08/golf/minjee-lee-us-womens-open-payout-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> historic victory </a>at the US Women's Open in June. The Australian broke the 72-hole championship scoring record en route to clinching a $1.8 million prize pot, the largest women's golf payout in history at the time.
Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
Matt Fitzpatrick won his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/19/golf/matt-fitzpatrick-us-open-golf-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first career major</a> in dramatic fashion at the US Open in June, as the Englishman pipped Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by a sole stroke at Brookline. The win teed up emotional celebrations with caddie Billy Foster, who had never previously won a major in 40 years on the bag.
Warren Little / Getty Images
Chun In-gee ended a four-year winless drought to<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/27/golf/chun-in-gee-womens-pga-championship-win-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> lift the third major title of her career</a> at the Women's PGA Championship in June.
Rob Carr / Getty Images
There were few dry eyes at the BMW International Open, as Haotong Li marked a cathartic triumph with a celebration of pure emotion. Previously without a win in four and a half years, the Chinese golfer had been considering quitting the sport before his win in Munich in June.
Stuart Franklin / Getty Images
Linn Grant is congratulated by boyfriend and caddie Pontus Samuelsson after winning June's Scandanavian Mixed event, a victory that saw her <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/07/08/golf/linn-grant-sweden-women-mixed-golf-spt-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank">make history</a> as the first-ever female winner on the DP World Tour.
Jan Kruger / Getty Images
A tearful Tiger Woods was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/15/golf/tiger-woods-open-tearful-st-andrews-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">serenaded by the St. Andrews crowd </a>during an emotional walk over the Old Course's iconic Swilcan Bridge and down the 18th fairway at The 150th Open in July. With the major not potentially returning to the famous Scottish venue until 2030, Woods later admitted it may have been his last Open championship on the course.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
Keeping it in the family, Brooke Henderson (right) won the second major of her career at the Evian Championship in July with her sister -- and<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/sport/brooke-henderson-sister-caddie-brittany-evian-spt-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> long-time caddie</a> -- Brittany by her side.
Stuart Franklin / Getty Images
A stunned Ashleigh Buhai is embraced by husband David after she lifted <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/11/golf/ashleigh-buhai-womens-british-open-muirfield-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">her first major title</a> on her 221st career LPGA start at the Women's British Open in August.
Charlie Crowhurst / Getty Images
He may have ended up on the losing side, but Tom Kim won hearts-a-plenty at The Presidents Cup in September. After sinking a birdie effort to win his second straight four-ball match, the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/10/golf/joo-hyung-tom-kim-tiger-woods-childrens-open-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">rising star of South Korean</a> golf celebrated with a Tiger Woods-esque roar of passion.
Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
In October, Rory McIlroy celebrated his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/24/golf/rory-mcilroy-cj-cup-world-number-one-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">second straight CJ Cup victory</a> with Kyler Aubrey. A golf superfan with cerebral palsy, Aubrey is a regular face at PGA Tour events.
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images
Heated arguments, high stakes, and maximum tension; Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” docuseries delves behind the curtain into the turbulent careers of Formula One drivers.

Now, the show’s producers are going behind the scenes with a very different kind of driver.

Set to premiere on the streaming service in February, “Full Swing” promises an access-all-areas dive into the lives of golfers on the PGA Tour during the 2022 season – arguably the most dramatic and controversial year in the sport’s recent history.

When the series was initially announced by the PGA Tour in January 2022, promising an “unparalleled window” into Tour life, show creators Box to Box could have banked on access to big names and guaranteed drama.

“Even the most devoted golf fans have never seen the sport quite like this,” said Netflix’s vice president of Unscripted and Documentary Series Brandon Riegg.

Riegg’s words would prove prophetic. Just three months later, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series was announced, opening a rift in the sport that continues to fragment.

The decisions of various PGA Tour players to join the breakaway Tour triggered verbal, and in some cases, legal, battles that have continued into the new year.

Among the most outspoken voices against LIV Golf has been World No.1 Rory McIlroy, one of an array of big names the series is set to follow, including several that have played in LIV Golf events: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Ian Poulter.

Koepka (left) and Johnson (middle), two golfers to have featured at LIV events, will both feature in the docuseries.
Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images

‘Mindblowing’

Justin Thomas is among the biggest names the series trails, and the World No. 8 joked that the showrunners might have had a heads-up on the storm to come.

“Maybe they just knew something that we didn’t,” Thomas told the PA news agency. “It is mindblowing … the amount of storylines just through players and what they’re trying to accomplish.

“I’m excited to watch and it couldn’t have really drawn up a better year or situation as to what happened throughout the course of the year.”

Last year was a dramatic one for golf -- and 2023 is shaping up to be just as exciting. CNN looks at the biggest questions surrounding the new golfing season.
Andrew Redington / Getty Images

The big questions heading into the 2023 golf season

In Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick, “Full Swing” is following three of the year’s four major champions.

In the first major titles of their careers, Scheffler donned the green jacket with victory at the Masters in April, before England’s Fitzpatrick clinched a dramatic win at the US Open in June.

Meanwhile Thomas, five years on from his first major win at the PGA Championship, claimed the title once again in May. Having already seen his episode, the 29-year-old added he was excited to see the footage of his fellow competitors.

Thomas lifted his second PGA Champioship title in May.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

“I see these guys more than maybe you would if you go to a tournament and they’re standing on the third tee or whatever, but I’m still going to see things that I’ve never seen, so you and I and everyone else who’s a big golf fan will enjoy that side,” Thomas told PA.

“It’s just a good opportunity for some of us to show our personalities or our week-to-week life, daily life, our travel – just stuff like that people would never see unless we gave some kind of access like this.”

“Full Swing” is set to release on Netflix on February 15, with season five of “Drive to Survive” scheduled to follow on February 24.

