Jacinda Ardern leaves Parliament as prime minister for the last time on January 25 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
New Zealand welcomed a new prime minister on Wednesday, six days after Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation ahead of an upcoming election.

Chris Hipkins, 44, was sworn in on Wednesday at an inauguration ceremony in the capital Wellington.

Hipkins was first elected to Parliament in 2008 and spearheaded the country’s Covid-19 policies in 2020. Before becoming prime minister, he was minister of education, minister of police, minister for the public service, and leader of the house.

Hipkins was unanimously endorsed on Sunday by the ruling Labour party to succeed Ardern as its leader. He was the only nominee.

Videos show Ardern leaving Parliament on Wednesday to cheers and applause from onlookers. Several lawmakers and members of staff had gathered outside, some of whom were clearly emotional as they said goodbye.

Chris Hipkins, New Zealand's incoming prime minister, during a news conference at the executive wing of the Parliamentary complex, commonly referred to as the "Beehive," in Wellington, New Zealand, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. New Zealand's ruling Labour Party confirmed that Chris Hipkins will replace Jacinda Ardern as its leader and therefore become the nation's next prime minister. Photographer: Mark Coote/Bloomberg
Mark Coote/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Ardern attended her last official outing as prime minister on Tuesday, joining the annual Māori religious festival in the village of Rātana with Hipkins.

“I have experienced such love, compassion, empathy and kindness in the job. That has been my predominant experience. So I leave feeling gratitude for having this wonderful role for so many years,” Ardern told reporters at the event.

“I would hate for anyone to view my departure as a negative commentary on New Zealand,” she added.

Ardern said the most important advice she gave Hipkins is “you do you.”

“This is for him now. It’s for him to carve out his own space, be his own kind of leader. Actually, there is no advice I can really impart. I can share information, I can share experiences, but this is now for him,” she said.

“You won’t find me commenting on domestic politics, I’ve had my time,” Ardern said, adding: “I’m ready to be a backbench MP, I’m ready to be a sister and a mom.”

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 17: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivers her victory speech after being re-elected in a historic landslide win on October 17, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. Voters head to the polls today to elect the 53rd Parliament of New Zealand. The 2020 New Zealand General Election was originally due to be held on Saturday 19 September but was delayed due to the re-emergence of COVID-19 in the community. (Photo by Lynn Grieveson - Newsroom/Newsroom via Getty Images)
Lynn Grieveson/Newsroom/Getty Images

When Ardern became prime minister in 2017 at the age of 37 she was New Zealand’s third female leader and one of the youngest leaders in the world. Within a year, she had become only the second world leader to give birth in office.

She announced her intention to resign last Thursday, speaking candidly about the toll the job has taken and reflecting on the various crises she has faced as head of the nation, including both the Covid-19 pandemic and the deadly 2019 Christchurch terror attack.

“The only interesting angle that you will find is that after going on six years of some big challenges, I am human. Politicians are human,” she said. “We give all that we can for as long as we can, and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time.”

CNN’s Aliza Kassim, Mayumi Maruyama and Philip Wang contributed reporting.