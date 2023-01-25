CNN —

Four people attending the Australian Open were questioned by Victoria Police after they “revealed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards,” a Tennis Australia spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.

“Four people in the crowd leaving the stadium revealed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards,” the spokesperson said. “Victoria Police intervened and are continuing to question them.

“The comfort and safety of everyone is our priority and we work closely with security and authorities.”

Photos shot by Getty Images show a man wearing a T-shirt with the letter “Z” on it while he was at Rod Laver Arena during Wednesday’s quarterfinal match between Russian Andrey Rublev and Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Tennis Australia did not say if the man in the photos is one of the four people being questioned by police. It was unclear when the man was first seen wearing the shirt. In another photo, the same man is seen wearing a different shirt.

CNN has a request in with Victoria Police for comment

The “Z” symbol is viewed as a sign of support for Russia, including its invasion of Ukraine. The symbol has been seen on Russian equipment and clothing in Ukraine.

Tennis Australia previously said that fans would not be allowed to bring the Russian or Belarusian flag to the site of the Australian Open to enforce its “neutral flag” policy.