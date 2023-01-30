CNN —

Bobby Hull, hockey Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion, died Monday at 84, the Chicago Blackhawks announced.

“The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957 and 1972,” the Blackhawks wrote in a statement.

“Hull is part of an elite group of players who made a historic impact on our hockey club. The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories to our fans, whom he adored.

“Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day. We extend our condolences to the Hull family.”

No cause of death was given.

Hull won the Art Ross Trophy as the leading NHL scorer three times, the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player twice and the Lady Byng Trophy in 1965 for exhibiting “the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

In 1063 NHL games, the 12-time All-Star finished with 610 goals and 560 assists.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman expressed his condolences.

“When Bobby Hull wound up to take a slapshot, fans throughout the NHL rose to their feet in anticipation and opposing goaltenders braced themselves. During his prime, there was no more prolific goal-scorer in all of hockey. As gregarious a personality as he was explosive as a player, Hull was a true superstar and the face of the Chicago Blackhawks throughout the 1960s and early ’70s,” Bettman said in a statement.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of one of its most iconic and distinctive Players. We send our deepest condolences to his son, fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Brett; the entire Hull family; and the countless fans around the hockey world who were fortunate enough to see him play or have since marveled at his exploits.”

Hull left the NHL to play for the upstart World Hockey Association’s (WHA) Winnipeg Jets in 1972.

In six-plus WHA seasons, Hull was named the league’s Most Valuable Player twice. He led the Jets to the league championships in 1976 and 1978 and finished second in league history in goals and third in points.

In 1983, the Golden Jet was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame and was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017.

Hull’s son, Brett, is also a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.