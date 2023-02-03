mafia pizza chef
How a Mafioso was arrested while moonlighting as a pizza chef
01:57 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
mafia pizza chef
How a Mafioso was arrested while moonlighting as a pizza chef
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
spy balloon
See suspected China spy balloon fly over US skies
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
detained american father son
Hear son of wrongfully detained American describe life in Chinese prison
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
watson myanmar
Militia is fighting back against Myanmar military government with makeshift weapons
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab kherson building shelled
Kherson was liberated 12 weeks ago. See why it's still a ghost town
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this picture taken on January 10, 2023, a woman checks rice prices at a main wholesale market in Karachi.
Why Pakistan is going through an economic crisis
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
IranCoupleDance1
This video of an Iranian couple dancing resulted in a 10-year prison sentence
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
STILL boy shark attack
8-year-old boy proudly shows off the fish he caught. See the scary moment that followed
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab myanmar rebel fighter 2
CNN obtains exclusive footage showing Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Jake Tapper Netanyahu interview SCREENGRAB
Netanyahu touts Trump's wins with Israel but points out one 'big mistake'
05:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
netanyahu 2
Tapper challenges Netanyahu on his controversial proposal that has sparked massive protests
06:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani, speaks at the World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on November 19, 2022.
Adani's wealth takes more hits as India's stock market plunges
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine pleitgen
CNN goes to Ukraine front lines with key drone unit
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
andrei medvedev
Wagner defector details brutal executions he witnessed
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab chicken farmer zoomed in
Blackouts killed thousands of his chickens. Hear why this farmer is furious
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
split Ashkan Morovati iranian protester
Exclusive: Protester who survived Iranian regime's brutal crackdown speaks to CNN
05:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rome CNN  — 

Italian anti-Mafia police have arrested another mobster on the run, just two weeks after the sensational arrest on January 16 of Sicilian Cosa Nostra superboss Matteo Messina Denaro at a health clinic in Palermo, Sicily.

This time it was Edgardo Greco, 63, who was apprehended in Saint-Etienne, France, where he was working under the alias Paolo Dimitrio as a pizzaiolo – or pizza chef – at the Caffe Rossini Italian restaurant.

Greco, associated with the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta, was convicted in absentia in 1991 for the double homicide of brothers Stefano and Giuseppe Bartolomeo, who he is alleged to have killed with iron bars before dissolving their bodies in acid, according to court documents. He had evaded Italian law enforcement officials since his conviction.

Described as a “dangerous fugitive” by Nicola Gratteri, the anti-Mafia prosecutor who led the investigation as head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Catanzaro, Calabria, Greco was also convicted of the attempted murder of several prison officials, earning him the nickname “prison killer.”

Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested in a private clinic in Palermo.
Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested in a private clinic in Palermo.
Carabinieri/Reuters

Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's most wanted man, arrested in Sicily

Gratteri started closing in on Greco after he was featured in an article in the French newspaper Le Progres, which the restaurant posted on its official Facebook page, the prosecutor’s office confirmed to CNN.

Police in Calabria also said that he regularly posted on social media under his false name. The restaurant phone number was disconnected when CNN attempted to call on Friday.

Journalist and author Roberto Saviano, who has been living under police protection since his book “Gomorrah” was published in 2006, told CNN that it is common for Mafia bosses to crave attention. “It’s typical. Look at El Chapo, who, when he was working wanted to meet Sean Penn who he wanted to make a movie about him. And Al Capone wanted to go on the movie set of ‘Scarface,’” Saviano told CNN in an interview last week.

Italian anti-Mafia police said there are still four major mafiosi in hiding, and several lesser figures on the run. The Italian government anti-Mafia website lists the top four. Pasquale Bonavota, 48, has been on the run since 2018 and has been convicted of Mafia crimes related to the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta. Giovanni Motisi, 64, a member of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, has been on the run since 1998 when he was convicted of murder and Mafia association in Sicily. Renato Cinquegranella of the Neapolitan Camorra, 73, has been on the run since 2002, after being convicted of murder, weapons charges and extortion, and Attilio Cubeddu, 75, has been on the run since 1997, convicted of multiple kidnapping charges and is considered one of Italy’s most dangerous fugitives.

Italy’s anti-Mafia squad said they are working around the clock to find those still in hiding, by arresting those within their protective networks, sequestering bank accounts and assets, and even scouring social media for errors like Greco made that blew his cover.