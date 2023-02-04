Why Tom Brady’s unretirement and second retirement doesn’t harm his legacy

By Ben Morse, CNN
Published 7:36 AM EST, Sat February 4, 2023
Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in February 2021.
Ben Liebenberg/AP
Brady played college football at the University of Michigan. He started for the Wolverines in his junior and senior seasons, going 20-5.
Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Brady grew up in San Mateo, California, and played football, basketball and baseball before joining Michigan.
Jamie Squire/Allsport/Getty Images
Despite his successful career at Michigan, Brady was not projected to be a star in the NFL. He was the 199th player taken in the NFL Draft. Many quarterbacks were taken before him.
Pro Football Hall of Fame/AP
Brady started his career backing up Drew Bledsoe. But when Bledsoe was hurt in September 2001, Brady got his chance to shine. He took over as starter and led the Patriots all the way to the Super Bowl.
Winslow Townson/AP
Brady loses the ball after being hit by Oakland's Charles Woodson during an NFL playoff game in January 2002. The Patriots got the ball back and went on to win the game, but the controversial play was heavily debated in the offseason. The "tuck rule" was eventually repealed in 2013.
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
The 2001 season culminated in a Super Bowl victory for Brady and the Patriots in February 2002. They upset the heavily favored St. Louis Rams 20-17. Brady was named Super Bowl MVP, and he became the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. He was 24.
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Brady and the Patriots were back in the Super Bowl in 2004, winning another title over the Carolina Panthers. They repeated the next season with a Super Bowl win over Philadelphia.
Jeff Gross/Getty Images
Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick celebrate after a playoff win in January 2007. The two were together for Brady's entire Patriots career.
Kirby Lee/Getty Images
Brady throws a pass during a game in Cincinnati in October 2007.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Brady is surrounded by the media in 2007. The Patriots went undefeated in the regular season but lost to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.
Stephan Savoia/AP
New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck strips the ball from Brady during the Super Bowl in February 2008.
Chris O'Meara/AP
Brady leaves the field in 2012 after another Super Bowl loss to the Giants.
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Brady kisses his mother, Galynn, after the Patriots defeated Seattle for their fourth Super Bowl title in February 2015.
David J. Phillip/AP
An opposing fan taunts Brady as he takes the field in August 2015. Brady was eventually suspended four games over the "Deflategate" controversy, which involved allegations that the Patriots purposely deflated balls to gain an advantage on offense in an AFC Championship game.
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Brady runs onto the field before a game in September 2015.
Jim Rogash/Getty Images
Brady drops back to pass during a game against Dallas in October 2015.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Brady arrives at a federal court to appeal his suspension for "Deflategate."
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Brady is tackled by Denver's Aqib Talib in the AFC Championship game in January 2016.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Patriots to their fifth Super Bowl victory in 2017. The Patriots were trailing 28-3 before pulling off the biggest Super Bowl comeback ever and winning in overtime.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Teammate Rob Gronkowski playfully steals Brady's jersey before a Boston Red Sox baseball game in April 2017. Brady had just had his Super Bowl jersey returned by authorities after it had been stolen from the locker room.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, attend the Met Gala in New York in 2018. The couple married in 2009.
Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images
Brady celebrates after an overtime win in January 2019 that put that Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Jeff Roberson/AP
Brady celebrates with his daughter, Vivian, and his wife, Gisele, after winning his sixth Super Bowl in 2019. In October 2022, Brady and Bundchen announced that they had divorced after 13 years of marriage.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Brady's last game with the Patriots was a playoff loss to Tennessee in January 2020.
Greg M. Cooper/USA Today Sports
Pro golfer Phil Mickelson reads a putt for Brady as they team up for a made-for-TV charity match in May 2020. Mickelson and Brady lost a close match to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match
Brady throws a pass during a game against Carolina in September 2020. Brady finished the regular season with 40 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions as the Buccaneers went 11-5.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees congratulates Brady after the Buccaneers defeated Brees' Saints in an NFL playoff game in January 2021. It was the first playoff game in NFL history to feature two starting quarterbacks in their 40s. Both players occupy the top two spots for many of the league's quarterback records.
Butch Dill/AP
Brady celebrates with his teammates in January 2021 after Tampa Bay defeated Green Bay to win the NFC and clinch a spot in the Super Bowl.
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Brady celebrates at the end of the Buccaneers' win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV. He was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
Ben Liebenberg/AP
Brady throws the Vince Lombardi Trophy to teammates as they celebrate their title during a boat parade in Tampa, Florida, in February 2021.
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
President Joe Biden laughs at a joke made by Brady, who was visiting the White House along with his Tampa Bay teammates in July 2021. One of Brady's jokes was about those who continue to deny that Biden won the 2020 election. "Not a lot of people think that we could have won (the Super Bowl). In fact, I think about 40% of people still don't think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?" Brady said to laughter. Biden responded, "I understand that."
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Brady runs off the field after the Buccaneers defeated his former team, the New England Patriots, in October 2021. It was Brady's first game back in New England since he left the franchise in 2020.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Brady throws a pass during a playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams in January 2022. The Rams eliminated the Buccaneers 30-27.
Kim Klement/USA Today Sports
Brady celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against Carolina in January 2023. The Buccaneers clinched a postseason berth — and their second straight NFC South title — with a 30-24 win.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Brady walks off the field after a playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Wild Card game in January 2023. The Cowboys won 31-14.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
From left, "80 for Brady" director Kyle Marvin and cast members Rita Moreno, Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda pose together at the Los Angeles premiere of the film in January 2023. The movie, which is based on a true story, follows a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Brady fans and travel to Super Bowl LI. "This could be Tom's last one; he's almost 40," Tomlin's character says in the trailer. "That's like 80 in people years."
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
CNN  — 

Not a single soul born in the 21st century has seen an NFL season without Tom Brady.

They almost got a glimpse of what life would be like without the legendary quarterback when he retired in February last year, only for the future Hall of Famer to return just over a month later.

After an underwhelming season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 45-year-old appears to have finally stepped away for good, calling time on the NFL’s most successful career; one which took him from scrawny Michigan graduate to the NFL’s greatest player of all time.

“I’m retiring for good,” he said in a short video posted to Twitter. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

Brady looks at the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on February 7, 2021.
David J. Phillip/AP

Off the field

Last year seemed the ideal time to step away.

Brady and the Bucs had agonizingly lost to the Los Angeles Rams, despite mounting a spirited 24-point comeback, in the divisional round of the 2021 playoffs. The heartbreaking end to the season came just a year after winning his seventh Super Bowl ring in his first year in Florida.

At 44 years of age, he was by far the most successful player to play into his 40s and had long since secured the title of the best player to ever play.

Brady passes against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It seemed like the perfect situation to drift off into the sunset with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his three children, spend time with them and explore his interests away from the game.

He mentioned in his initial retirement announcement that he was excited to see what the future held for him, his family and other aspects of his life.

“The future is exciting … As I said earlier, I’m going to take it day by day,” Brady wrote in February 2022. “I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.”

It appeared that Brady was genuinely thrilled at the prospect of spending more time with Bündchen and his children, who he’d had to sacrifice time with to squeeze as much out of his NFL career as he could.

Not long after returning for his 23rd NFL season, cracks began to show in Brady’s ‘win at all costs’ persona which he’d molded and has driven to unimaginable heights.

In the build-up to and during the 2022/23 season, Brady expressed a more philosophical approach to the sport on his weekly podcast appearances, leading outsiders to theorize his commitment to playing may have changed, having seen the joys of life away from the hullaballoo of it.

“I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings,” Brady said.

“I think there comes a point in your life where you say: ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.’”

Away from the gridiron, Brady’s personal life seemed to be changing.

In August, as the Bucs were ramping up to their season opener, Brady took an 11-day leave of absence from training camp to “deal with personal things,” according to his head coach Todd Bowles.

A month later, in an interview with Elle magazine, Bündchen said she had “concerns” about her husband returning to the field after initially retiring.

Brady celebrates with his then-wife Gisele Bündchen after the New England Patrios beat the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LIII in 2019.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen told the publication. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

CNN reported around that time that Brady and Bündchen had hired divorce attorneys, had been dealing with “marital issues” and were “living separately.”

And in October, the pair announced their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Brady wrote in an Instagram story.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

Going away on top

With one final season ahead of him and his personal life swirling around him, the Bucs season never really got off the ground.

But that wasn’t down to a huge decline in Brady’s play. While he finished ranked No. 11 in the NFL’s quarterback rankings at the end of the regular season – a fall from first place in 2021 – Brady remained an overall positive at his position, showing the arm-strength, accuracy and touch a man half his age would wish for.

It was Brady’s surroundings which began to fall apart instead. Between an injury-plagued offensive line, his offensive weapons injured or out of sync and the defense struggling, the Bucs could never maintain a winning run.

Brady gets sacked by Rashan Gary of the Green Bay Packers.
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

And so, what was meant to be a final swansong and a blaze of glory to an eighth Super Bowl title spluttered to an 8-9 regular season record – securing a playoff berth primarily down to a below-par NFC South division – before being roundly thumped in the first round of the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys.

While the results weren’t perfect, Brady showed he could still perform at the top level, meaning he didn’t suffer a regressive final season in the limelight akin to many older quarterbacks before him.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Brady’s future was uncertain. Would he remain with the Bucs? Would he sign with another team to continue his legendary career? Or would he retire?

After a few weeks of deliberation, Brady decided to call time in his career for the second – and seemingly final – time, as he begins a new journey in broadcasting. Last May, Brady agreed to join Fox Sports to become the station’s lead analyst on a reported 10-year contract worth $375 million.

A day before he retired, Brady said on his weekly podcast appearance that he was “really looking to learn” when he begins his broadcasting career.

“There’s so much to learn,” Brady said. “There’s so much to teach. It’s ever-evolving. Believe me, as much as you think I’m willing to teach people, I’m really looking to learn. I’m really looking to learn from all the people that I get to talk to.

“I get an opportunity to be in a job in the future where I get to travel around and learn from all the other people that I’ve looked up to and admired in different organizations and different people. It’s exciting for me too. I feel like the opportunity to do that is something I’m really looking forward to, whenever that time comes.”

Brady walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14, in the NFC Wild Card game.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

If he puts in the amount of hard work and dedication to his broadcasting career as he did to his playing career, it might be just the beginning of the next long and fruitful chapter of Brady’s life.

But his final hurrah, having walked away first before being unable to resist the siren song of NFL action, proved once and for all – not that we needed any more evidence – that closer to 50 than 40, Brady still had it.

