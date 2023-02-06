Tom Brady focused on starting broadcast career in 2024; reiterates his NFL playing career is over

By David Close, CNN
Published 3:05 PM EST, Mon February 6, 2023
Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in February 2021.
Ben Liebenberg/AP
Brady played college football at the University of Michigan. He started for the Wolverines in his junior and senior seasons, going 20-5.
Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Brady grew up in San Mateo, California, and played football, basketball and baseball before joining Michigan.
Jamie Squire/Allsport/Getty Images
Despite his successful career at Michigan, Brady was not projected to be a star in the NFL. He was the 199th player taken in the NFL Draft. Many quarterbacks were taken before him.
Pro Football Hall of Fame/AP
Brady started his career backing up Drew Bledsoe. But when Bledsoe was hurt in September 2001, Brady got his chance to shine. He took over as starter and led the Patriots all the way to the Super Bowl.
Winslow Townson/AP
Brady loses the ball after being hit by Oakland's Charles Woodson during an NFL playoff game in January 2002. The Patriots got the ball back and went on to win the game, but the controversial play was heavily debated in the offseason. The "tuck rule" was eventually repealed in 2013.
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
The 2001 season culminated in a Super Bowl victory for Brady and the Patriots in February 2002. They upset the heavily favored St. Louis Rams 20-17. Brady was named Super Bowl MVP, and he became the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. He was 24.
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Brady and the Patriots were back in the Super Bowl in 2004, winning another title over the Carolina Panthers. They repeated the next season with a Super Bowl win over Philadelphia.
Jeff Gross/Getty Images
Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick celebrate after a playoff win in January 2007. The two were together for Brady's entire Patriots career.
Kirby Lee/Getty Images
Brady throws a pass during a game in Cincinnati in October 2007.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Brady is surrounded by the media in 2007. The Patriots went undefeated in the regular season but lost to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.
Stephan Savoia/AP
New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck strips the ball from Brady during the Super Bowl in February 2008.
Chris O'Meara/AP
Brady leaves the field in 2012 after another Super Bowl loss to the Giants.
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Brady kisses his mother, Galynn, after the Patriots defeated Seattle for their fourth Super Bowl title in February 2015.
David J. Phillip/AP
An opposing fan taunts Brady as he takes the field in August 2015. Brady was eventually suspended four games over the "Deflategate" controversy, which involved allegations that the Patriots purposely deflated balls to gain an advantage on offense in an AFC Championship game.
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Brady runs onto the field before a game in September 2015.
Jim Rogash/Getty Images
Brady drops back to pass during a game against Dallas in October 2015.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Brady arrives at a federal court to appeal his suspension for "Deflategate."
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Brady is tackled by Denver's Aqib Talib in the AFC Championship game in January 2016.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Patriots to their fifth Super Bowl victory in 2017. The Patriots were trailing 28-3 before pulling off the biggest Super Bowl comeback ever and winning in overtime.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Teammate Rob Gronkowski playfully steals Brady's jersey before a Boston Red Sox baseball game in April 2017. Brady had just had his Super Bowl jersey returned by authorities after it had been stolen from the locker room.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Brady and his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, attend the Met Gala in New York in 2018. The couple married in 2009.
Ray Tamarra/GC Images/Getty Images
Brady celebrates after an overtime win in January 2019 that put that Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Jeff Roberson/AP
Brady celebrates with his daughter, Vivian, and his wife, Gisele, after winning his sixth Super Bowl in 2019. In October 2022, Brady and Bundchen announced that they had divorced after 13 years of marriage.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Brady's last game with the Patriots was a playoff loss to Tennessee in January 2020.
Greg M. Cooper/USA Today Sports
Pro golfer Phil Mickelson reads a putt for Brady as they team up for a made-for-TV charity match in May 2020. Mickelson and Brady lost a close match to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match
Brady throws a pass during a game against Carolina in September 2020. Brady finished the regular season with 40 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions as the Buccaneers went 11-5.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees congratulates Brady after the Buccaneers defeated Brees' Saints in an NFL playoff game in January 2021. It was the first playoff game in NFL history to feature two starting quarterbacks in their 40s. Both players occupy the top two spots for many of the league's quarterback records.
Butch Dill/AP
Brady celebrates with his teammates in January 2021 after Tampa Bay defeated Green Bay to win the NFC and clinch a spot in the Super Bowl.
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Brady celebrates at the end of the Buccaneers' win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV. He was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
Ben Liebenberg/AP
Brady throws the Vince Lombardi Trophy to teammates as they celebrate their title during a boat parade in Tampa, Florida, in February 2021.
Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
President Joe Biden laughs at a joke made by Brady, who was visiting the White House along with his Tampa Bay teammates in July 2021. One of Brady's jokes was about those who continue to deny that Biden won the 2020 election. "Not a lot of people think that we could have won (the Super Bowl). In fact, I think about 40% of people still don't think we won. You understand that, Mr. President?" Brady said to laughter. Biden responded, "I understand that."
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Brady runs off the field after the Buccaneers defeated his former team, the New England Patriots, in October 2021. It was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/04/sport/tom-brady-new-england-patriots-return-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Brady's first game back in New England</a> since he left the franchise in 2020.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Brady throws a pass during a playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams in January 2022. The Rams eliminated the Buccaneers 30-27.
Kim Klement/USA Today Sports
Brady celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against Carolina in January 2023. The Buccaneers clinched a postseason berth — and their second straight NFC South title — with a 30-24 win.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Brady walks off the field after a playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC Wild Card game in January 2023. The Cowboys won 31-14.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
From left, "<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/18/entertainment/80-for-brady-trailer/index.html" target="_blank">80 for Brady</a>" director Kyle Marvin and cast members Rita Moreno, Brady, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda pose together at the Los Angeles premiere of the film in January 2023. The movie, which is based on a true story, follows a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Brady fans and travel to Super Bowl LI. "This could be Tom's last one; he's almost 40," Tomlin's character says in the trailer. "That's like 80 in people years."
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
In pictures: NFL legend Tom Brady
CNN  — 

Tom Brady says he will start his broadcasting career in the “fall of 2024” as he reiterated Monday his NFL playing career is over.

Colin Cowherd, host of FS1’s “The Herd,” asked Brady if there was a “1% chance” he would be talked back into returning to the NFL.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion replied, “I know in my heart how I feel. I put it out on the field for 23 years and I am super proud of what’s been accomplished.

“I just wanted to keep last week really short and sweet and I felt like I have given a lot, I have gained a lot, I have learned a lot and life is about exciting things too.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady looks at the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/AP

Why Tom Brady's unretirement and second retirement doesn't harm his legacy

“I think when one thing closes, like football has for me for 32 years of my life, I look forward to what’s ahead. There are new chapters and there are new exciting things and there’s new growth, new opportunities and I am really excited for what’s ahead.

“I loved my time in football, it was an absolutely incredible love in my life. It is hard to make decisions like that, but it is certainly the right time.”

Brady also revealed he would begin his broadcast career as the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports later than most anticipated.

“Decompression is important. You are on this kind of really crazy treadmill slash hamster wheel for a long time,” the 45-year-old said Monday.

“I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up to put their max effort into their life and their career.

“I think for me, I want to be great at what I do. (I was) talking last week with the people at Fox Sports, the leadership there are allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024.

“I think when people bet on me, one thing about my career, whether I was drafted by the Patriots or signing with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down.

“I think my biggest motivator was that. Even in the future, I want to be great at what I do and that always takes some time.”

As Brady continued speaking, he again sounded like someone who has put his playing days behind him.

“I had an amazing football journey and now it is time to be great at other things.”

