Born without hands, Brandon Canesi is playing golf on his own terms

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published 4:26 AM EST, Wed February 8, 2023
Brandon Canesi describes himself as "the world's best no-handed golfer." Having built up a large online following, he is using his platform to inspire others to overcome life's limitations and raise awareness of adaptive golf.
Brandon Canesi describes himself as "the world's best no-handed golfer." Having built up a large online following, he is using his platform to inspire others to overcome life's limitations and raise awareness of adaptive golf.
Brandon Canesi
Canesi's grip has barely changed from the age of six, when he hit his first shot. His clubs are far longer than the average, and Canesi believes they can be a great training aid for budding players. "It helps you stay connected, rotating as one, and using your chest through the target," he told CNN.
Canesi's grip has barely changed from the age of six, when he hit his first shot. His clubs are far longer than the average, and Canesi believes they can be a great training aid for budding players. "It helps you stay connected, rotating as one, and using your chest through the target," he told CNN.
Brandon Canesi
Yet even the best have struggled with Canesi's unorthodox equipment. When Bryson DeChambeau tried out Canesi's 58-inch driver at the 2018 Shriners Children's Open, the big-hitting American missed the ball completely. It didn't affect him too much though, as DeChambeau went on to win the event (pictured).
Yet even the best have struggled with Canesi's unorthodox equipment. When Bryson DeChambeau tried out Canesi's 58-inch driver at the 2018 Shriners Children's Open, the big-hitting American missed the ball completely. It didn't affect him too much though, as DeChambeau went on to win the event (pictured).
Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images
Tattoos are an important form of self-expression for Canesi. He has two related to "The Lion King" -- one on his left bicep and another on his ribs that reads "Hakuna Matata," the iconic "no worries" slogan from the Disney film. "It means a lot to me," Canesi explained. "Everyone can sweat the little details in life and say, 'Oh, poor me.' Or you can just let it go and live your life anyway. We've only got one life to live, so go out there and live it, do what you love."
Tattoos are an important form of self-expression for Canesi. He has two related to "The Lion King" -- one on his left bicep and another on his ribs that reads "Hakuna Matata," the iconic "no worries" slogan from the Disney film. "It means a lot to me," Canesi explained. "Everyone can sweat the little details in life and say, 'Oh, poor me.' Or you can just let it go and live your life anyway. We've only got one life to live, so go out there and live it, do what you love."
Brandon Canesi
Canesi's social media handle is Hole High, the name of his foundation. In golf, it means the ball has traveled the exact distance to the hole. "That's what I was trying to do -- go the distance in helping others and trying to be a role model for anyone who needs help to get through tough times," he said.
Canesi's social media handle is Hole High, the name of his foundation. In golf, it means the ball has traveled the exact distance to the hole. "That's what I was trying to do -- go the distance in helping others and trying to be a role model for anyone who needs help to get through tough times," he said.
Brandon Canesi
Last year, Canesi played a round with Eliezer Paul-Gindiri, a viral TikTok star better known as <a href="https://www.edition.cnn.com/2022/08/25/golf/snappy-gilmore-one-handed-golf-tiktok-eliezer-paul-gindiri-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Snappy Gilmore</a> for his booming, one-handed technique. "Great guy, great energy," Canesi said. "We made a video together where people think it's impressive that he plays one hand, but I play no hand."
Last year, Canesi played a round with Eliezer Paul-Gindiri, a viral TikTok star better known as Snappy Gilmore for his booming, one-handed technique. "Great guy, great energy," Canesi said. "We made a video together where people think it's impressive that he plays one hand, but I play no hand."
Courtesy of Eliezer Paul-Gindiri
Canesi believes adaptive golf is trending upwards in the US, and says Europe still leads the way in its growth of the game. In 2020, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/12/golf/brendan-lawlor-disability-golf-prince-harry-spt-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Brendan Lawlor</a> (pictured) became the first golfer with a disability to play in a European Tour event, and the Irishman has helped headline the Golf for the Disabled (G4D) Tour, which runs alongside the existing DP World (European) Tour.
Canesi believes adaptive golf is trending upwards in the US, and says Europe still leads the way in its growth of the game. In 2020, Brendan Lawlor (pictured) became the first golfer with a disability to play in a European Tour event, and the Irishman has helped headline the Golf for the Disabled (G4D) Tour, which runs alongside the existing DP World (European) Tour.
Warren Little / Getty Images
Juggling coaching, competition and content creating, Canesi has plenty to keep him occupied. "I've been so blessed," he said, "and the funny thing is I know that I'm still kind of just getting started, so it's very exciting."
Juggling coaching, competition and content creating, Canesi has plenty to keep him occupied. "I've been so blessed," he said, "and the funny thing is I know that I'm still kind of just getting started, so it's very exciting."
Brandon Canesi
Brandon Canesi is flying the flag for adaptive golf
CNN  — 

If you were asked to pick a sport to play without using your hands, which would you choose?

Soccer springs to mind, as does running, but it is unlikely that golf would be anywhere near the top of the list. However, Brandon Canesi, the self-proclaimed “world’s best no-handed golfer,” might change your mind.

Born without hands in Northfield, New Jersey, Canesi has been a trailblazing online presence for adaptive golf ever since footage of his first hole-in-one went viral in 2018.

The feat came just a few months after Canesi started Hole High, a foundation with a clear mission statement: to inspire others to overcome life’s limitations and spread awareness of adaptive golf.

“A guy with no hands has no business being really good at the game of golf,” he told CNN. “So I figured it was unique and I was going to make it my life just because of how passionate I was about the game.”

Brandon Canesi is a man in love with golf.
Brandon Canesi is a man in love with golf.
Brandon Canesi

Club life

Now based in Miami, Canesi plays the game using extra-long clubs. By his own reckoning, each of his clubs average an extra 12 to 14 inches on the standard size, peaking with his 58-inch driver.

In 2020, big-hitting US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau made headlines when it emerged he was experimenting with a new 48-inch driver, the maximum length allowed for a golf shaft under the Rules of Golf. Canesi’s putter, the shortest club in a golfer’s bag, is six inches longer than DeChambeau’s tester.

The reasons behind the supersized equipment can be traced back to his first experience of golf when Canesi, visiting his grandad in Miami, was faced with the task of swinging an adult club far too big for his six-year-old frame.

Instinctively, he opted for the most natural method, tucking the club grip underneath his upper arm. Now sponsored by Cobra Puma Golf, Canesi’s current custom-made clubs are a far cry from the early prototypes jumbled together in his grandad’s basement, but his technique has barely changed.

Not everyone takes so naturally to the extended clubs – even elite golfers. When DeChambeau teed up with Canesi’s clubs during a meeting between the pair at the Shriners Children’s Open in 2018, he did so as the reigning PGA Championship Long Drive champion.

If ever there was a guarantee for a booming drive, it was DeChambeau, nicknamed “the scientist” for his willingness to test his boundaries and new technology.

“He grabbed my driver,” Canesi recalled. “He got right underneath it and the ball just fell straight down and he only hit the tee. It was hilarious.”

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of The Farmers Insurance Open on the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 27, 2022 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau's driving masterclass
03:53 - Source: CNN

‘You have to own who you are’

But in Canesi’s experience, the peculiar clubs in his bag are not always the first thing people focus on. It has more to do with the nickname stitched onto the bag itself, “Nubz.”

Growing up and playing sports at school, ‘Do you need help with this?’ would be a frequent question, especially from adults, Canesi explained.

“They would kind of baby me, look after me … or they weren’t expecting me to be able to do something,” he said.

“But I would be like, ‘Oh, I’m going to do it and I’m going to do it better than you thought that I could ever do it.’ That fuels my fire. I kind of like that.”

It’s a self-assuredness that has helped Canesi navigate, and even relish, the occasional awkward meeting in the clubhouse.

“What happens when you first meet somebody? An introduction, you have to shake their hand,” he said.

“All I can do is kind of stick my nub out there, and if they grab my hand, squeeze it firmly, then okay, they have confidence and they don’t really care. But a lot of people get hesitant. I laugh, it’s always a funny situation … they look down and they just don’t know what to do, so it’s like an awkward open hand or a fist bump.”

“You have to own who you are,” he adds. “Some people might see it as a weakness, but I turned it into my strength. You are who you want to be, and you are who you make yourself – it doesn’t matter what you’re dealt.”

Canesi relishes being underestimated.
Canesi relishes being underestimated.
Brandon Canesi

In competing, instructing, caddying, and creating content for his TikTok account, Canesi has been something of a golfing everyman in recent years, but his favorite assignment is teaching young golfers, especially those with disabilities.

As part of his work at Trump National Doral Golf Club, Canesi helps at a weekly adaptive golf program run by the on-site Rick Smith Golf Academy in collaboration with a nearby hospital.

Eliezer Paul-Gindiri has made waves on social media platform TikTok with his booming one-handed golf swing.
Eliezer Paul-Gindiri has made waves on social media platform TikTok with his booming one-handed golf swing.
courtesy of Eliezer Paul-Gindiri

Meet 'Snappy Gilmore,' the viral TikTok sensation reinventing the golf swing

His love of coaching, even amid his frantic schedule, was exemplified over a two-day stretch in October 2022 when Canesi led a clinic for 60 double-arm amputees in Houston before racing to catch a flight to host another clinic for kids with varying disabilities at the Shriners Open in Las Vegas the following day.

“I like to help people out because (of) that look on someone’s face when you see they had their intentions to do whatever shot was at hand and they pulled it off,” Canesi said.

“Everyone knows who’s had that feeling before, it’s the most addicting feeling in the world, the most satisfying feeling … it can’t get any better than that.”

Trending

Canesi’s passion for teaching is rivaled only by his passion for competition.

Adaptive golf has different categories for different disabilities, and Canesi’s – double arm impairment – is among the game’s rarest. In the US Adaptive Golf Alliance (USAGA) rankings for February, Canesi and Andreas Brandenberger are the only two names on the double arm impairment category leaderboard.

Canesi is currently ranked 208th in the World Ranking for Golfers with Disability, yet this position comes with the caveat of Canesi having competed in just a handful of ranked tournaments since he started playing adaptive events in 2018.

Canesi is confident he is the world’s best in his category, however, and he is ranked No. 1 in the US.

“For me, it’s just about being the best that I can be,” he said. “I’m not worried about being better than others. But when I do play, I win my division every time.”

In May 2022, Canesi traveled to windy London to help his team triumph at the inaugural Cairns Cup, adaptive golf’s biannual Ryder Cup-style event between the US and Europe. Two months later, he was teeing off at Pinehurst, North Carolina, for the first ever US Adaptive Open, hosted by the United States Golf Association.

Freeing up his manic schedule to compete in more ranked events is one of Canesi’s central aims, as he looks to play his part in the burgeoning growth of adaptive golf. For Canesi, the launch of the Golf for the Disabled (G4D) Tour, run alongside the DP World (European) Tour, last year, was an “incredible” testament to this rise.

Though he believes the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) is “years ahead” of the US in terms of competitive tournaments and ranking systems, the increasing professionalization he has seen at tournaments has given Canesi huge confidence that things are trending upwards.

LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Brendan Lawlor plays his shot on the second tee while he competes in the ISPS HANDA All Abilities Champions Playoff following the final group during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 07: Brendan Lawlor plays his shot on the second tee while he competes in the ISPS HANDA All Abilities Champions Playoff following the final group during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 07, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

Training Prince Harry and making Tour history: The meteoric rise of Brendan Lawlor, the world No. 1 golfer with a disability

And for Canesi, this can only be a win-win for all parties involved, from sponsors to golfers everywhere.

“The more people, the more exposure that we can have, the more lives we can change and the more we can inspire and help,” he said.

“There’s so much to be learned from adaptive golf because every person who comes and checks in here’s got things that you can’t see and limitations that they’ve got to adapt from.

“Looking at us and the best of the best doing it, you’re not going to find a more pure form of inspiration.”

Related