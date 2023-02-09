'I already achieved everything I wanted in F1': World champion Max Verstappen looks to life beyond racing

New York City (CNN) When it comes to Formula One, a sport where danger literally exists around the corner -- not for nothing did Netflix call their docuseries "Drive to Survive" -- two-time world champion Max Verstappen doesn't seem to exhibit fear.

The 25-year-old Red Bull driver takes no prisoners on or off the track, frequently pushing his car to the limit, and has clashed with other drivers, even within his own team.

But the Dutchman does have a Kryptonite of sorts, admitting to CNN Sport 's Carolyn Manno at Red Bull's season launch in New York City last week that when it comes to any jitters, "I don't mind the small spiders, but like the big hairy ones ... [and] snakes, I really don't like! Luckily, where I live in Monaco, it's not too bad."