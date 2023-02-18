CNN —

Qatari Shiekh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has officially made a bid for English Premier League club Manchester United, Al Thani confirmed in a statement Friday.

“Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100% of Manchester United Football Club,” Al Thani’s statement read.

“The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football club once more.

“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.

“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.

“More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops.”

Al Thani is the chairman of one of Qatar’s banks QIB.

CNN has reached out the club and Raine Group – the investment banking firm handling the sale – for comment but did not immediately hear back.

In November, club owners the Glazer family announced their intention to explore the sale of the club.

Al Thani is the second known bidder for the club. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS had formally entered the bidding process to buy the club, according to The Times last month.

Raine Group had set a Friday 10 p.m. UK (5 p.m. ET) soft deadline for offers, according to multiple reports.