Turkey halts most rescue efforts for earthquake survivors

By Isil Sariyuce, Yusuf Gezer, Ipek Yezdani, Mia Alberti, Christian Edwards and Hafsa Khalil, CNN
Published 12:58 PM EST, Sun February 19, 2023
Istanbul, Turkey CNN  — 

Turkey has ended most search and rescue operations, nearly two weeks after a huge earthquake killed tens of thousands of people, the country’s disaster management authority said.

Search and rescue efforts are still underway in 40 buildings in two provinces, Kahramanmaraş and Hatay, the agency’s head Yunus Sezer said, according to state news agency Anadolu.

Survivors have continued to be found alive under the rubble since the quake struck. On Saturday, a couple and their 12-year-old child were rescued in Hatay, 296 hours after the earthquake, Anadolu reported. The child later died.

An aerial view of collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey on February 18.
An aerial view of collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey on February 18.
Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Tent city set up in Hatay, Turkey by the coordination of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkey on February 18.
Tent city set up in Hatay, Turkey by the coordination of Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkey on February 18.
Murat Sengul/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People pray for earthquake victims at Grand Camlica Mosque during the Lailat al Miraj in Istanbul, Turkey on February 17.
People pray for earthquake victims at Grand Camlica Mosque during the Lailat al Miraj in Istanbul, Turkey on February 17.
Mehmet Murat Onel/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People wait near a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, hoping for news of their missing relatives on Tuesday, February 14.
People wait near a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, hoping for news of their missing relatives on Tuesday, February 14.
Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images
A woman is rescued from rubble in Hatay, Turkey on February 14. Rescue teams in southern Turkey <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/14/europe/turkey-earthquake-voices-heard-under-rubble-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">said they were still hearing voices from under the rubble</a> more than a week after the earthquake.
A woman is rescued from rubble in Hatay, Turkey on February 14. Rescue teams in southern Turkey said they were still hearing voices from under the rubble more than a week after the earthquake.
Fire Department of Mersin Province/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Children sleep in a tent in Idlib, Syria, where an amusement part was turned into a shelter for earthquake victims.
Children sleep in a tent in Idlib, Syria, where an amusement part was turned into a shelter for earthquake victims.
Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A man walks near a building that toppled over onto a neighboring structure in Golbasi, Turkey, on Monday, February 13.
A man walks near a building that toppled over onto a neighboring structure in Golbasi, Turkey, on Monday, February 13.
Francisco Seco/AP
People dig graves for earthquake victims in Idlib on February 13.
People dig graves for earthquake victims in Idlib on February 13.
Anas Alkharboutli/picture alliance/Getty Images
People line up to receive supplies in Samandag, Turkey, on February 13.
People line up to receive supplies in Samandag, Turkey, on February 13.
Burak Kara/Getty Images
This satellite image, taken on February 13, shows a landslide blocking a road in Islahiye, Turkey.
This satellite image, taken on February 13, shows a landslide blocking a road in Islahiye, Turkey.
Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies/AP
Derya Akdogan is <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-syria-earthquake-updates-2-13-23-intl/h_e827bff20f259e96e3e34204e5712e5b" target="_blank">rescued from the rubble </a>of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 13.
Derya Akdogan is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 13.
Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Two people walk through earthquake ruins in Hatay on Sunday, February 12.
Two people walk through earthquake ruins in Hatay on Sunday, February 12.
Murat Kocabas/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Members of a Greek rescue team work at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay on Saturday, February 11.
Members of a Greek rescue team work at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay on Saturday, February 11.
Kemal Aslan/Reuters
Sezai Karabas is put on a stretcher after being rescued from rubble in Gaziantep, Turkey, on February 11. Karabas' young daughter Sengul was also rescued.
Sezai Karabas is put on a stretcher after being rescued from rubble in Gaziantep, Turkey, on February 11. Karabas' young daughter Sengul was also rescued.
Halil Fidan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with residents in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on February 11.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with residents in Diyarbakir, Turkey, on February 11.
Turkish Presidency/APAImages/Shutterstock
Residents walk near a destroyed mosque in Antakya, Turkey, on Friday, February 10.
Residents walk near a destroyed mosque in Antakya, Turkey, on Friday, February 10.
Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images
People bury earthquake victims in Adiyaman, Turkey, on February 10.
People bury earthquake victims in Adiyaman, Turkey, on February 10.
Emrah Gurel/AP
Rescuers try to free a child trapped under rubble in Hatay on February 10.
Rescuers try to free a child trapped under rubble in Hatay on February 10.
Emilie Madi/Reuters
People sit on furniture outside damaged buildings in Jandaris, Syria, on February 10.
People sit on furniture outside damaged buildings in Jandaris, Syria, on February 10.
Mahmoud Hassano/Reuters
Cranes remove debris next to destroyed buildings in Antakya on February 10.
Cranes remove debris next to destroyed buildings in Antakya on February 10.
Hussein Malla/AP
People mourn their loved ones as earthquake victims are buried in Adiyaman on February 10.
People mourn their loved ones as earthquake victims are buried in Adiyaman on February 10.
Emrah Gurel/AP
Rubble is seen in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
Rubble is seen in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
Stoyan Nenov/Reuters
A man lies on a stretcher after he was rescued in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
A man lies on a stretcher after he was rescued in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
Stoyan Nenov/Reuters
This aerial photo shows damage in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
This aerial photo shows damage in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
Mehmet Ali Ozcan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Raziye Kilinc is carried through a crowd on a stretcher after she was rescued from a destroyed building in Iskenderun, Turkey, on February 10. Her daughter is seen waving at the top.
Raziye Kilinc is carried through a crowd on a stretcher after she was rescued from a destroyed building in Iskenderun, Turkey, on February 10. Her daughter is seen waving at the top.
Petros Giannakouris/AP
A man walks past collapsed buildings in Hatay on February 10.
A man walks past collapsed buildings in Hatay on February 10.
Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images
Search-and-rescue workers aid a cat that was rescued in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
Search-and-rescue workers aid a cat that was rescued in Kahramanmaras on February 10.
Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A woman mourns at a hospital in Kahramanmaras while others rest nearby on February 10.
A woman mourns at a hospital in Kahramanmaras while others rest nearby on February 10.
Suhaib Salem/Reuters
Rescuers carry Zeynep Kahraman after <a href="https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/after-104-hours-buried-by-turkey-earthquake-woman-brought-out-alive-2023-02-10/" target="_blank" target="_blank">pulling her alive</a> from the rubble of a building in Kirikhan, Turkey, on February 10.
Rescuers carry Zeynep Kahraman after pulling her alive from the rubble of a building in Kirikhan, Turkey, on February 10.
Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters
A rescuer shows a hole where he was speaking to Kahraman while she was still under the debris on Thursday, February 9.
A rescuer shows a hole where he was speaking to Kahraman while she was still under the debris on Thursday, February 9.
Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters
Destruction is seen in the city center of Kahramanmaras on February 9.
Destruction is seen in the city center of Kahramanmaras on February 9.
IHA via AP
Rescuers move a 14-year-old girl from under some rubble in Kahramanmaras on February 9.
Rescuers move a 14-year-old girl from under some rubble in Kahramanmaras on February 9.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Firefighter Erhan Sarac and other rescue team members celebrate after a successful evacuation in Elbistan, Turkey, on February 9.
Firefighter Erhan Sarac and other rescue team members celebrate after a successful evacuation in Elbistan, Turkey, on February 9.
Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images
Mehmet Nasir Duran sits on a chair as heavy machines remove debris from a building where five of his family members were trapped in Nurdagi, Turkey, on February 9.
Mehmet Nasir Duran sits on a chair as heavy machines remove debris from a building where five of his family members were trapped in Nurdagi, Turkey, on February 9.
Petros Giannakouris/AP
People stand next to the dead bodies of earthquake victims in Elbistan on February 9.
People stand next to the dead bodies of earthquake victims in Elbistan on February 9.
Francisco Seco/AP
A man, center, reacts after rescue team members removed the dead body of his father in Elbistan.
A man, center, reacts after rescue team members removed the dead body of his father in Elbistan.
Francisco Seco/AP
Members of search-and-rescue teams work at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 9.
Members of search-and-rescue teams work at the site of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 9.
Kemal Aslan/Reuters
Destruction is seen in the center of Hatay on February 9.
Destruction is seen in the center of Hatay on February 9.
IHA via AP
A couple mourns the loss of their daughter as her body is transferred to Syria from the Turkish crossing point of Cilvegozu on February 9.
A couple mourns the loss of their daughter as her body is transferred to Syria from the Turkish crossing point of Cilvegozu on February 9.
Hussein Malla/AP
A bird pulled from the rubble in Hatay is given water on February 9.
A bird pulled from the rubble in Hatay is given water on February 9.
Cemal Yurttas/dia images via Getty Images
Search-and-rescue efforts continue in Aleppo on Wednesday, February 8.
Search-and-rescue efforts continue in Aleppo on Wednesday, February 8.
Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Abdulalim Muaini lies under the rubble next to the body of his wife, Esra, in Hatay on February 8. <a href="https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/picture-its-story-man-who-survived-turkey-earthquake-his-family-who-didnt-2023-02-08/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Reuters reported</a> that he was pulled out of the rubble later and survived. His children also died.
Abdulalim Muaini lies under the rubble next to the body of his wife, Esra, in Hatay on February 8. Reuters reported that he was pulled out of the rubble later and survived. His children also died.
Umit Bektas/Reuters
Rescuers carry a man who was stuck in the rubble for two days in Hatay.
Rescuers carry a man who was stuck in the rubble for two days in Hatay.
Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers carry <a href="https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-syria-earthquake-updates-2-8-23-intl/h_bd774ec75c5663ab848e61d684bc914c" target="_blank">8-year-old survivor</a> Yigit Cakmak from the site of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 8. It was more than 50 hours after the earthquake struck. The boy was passed from rescuer to rescuer until he was finally in the arms of his mother who was waiting at the site.
Rescue workers carry 8-year-old survivor Yigit Cakmak from the site of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 8. It was more than 50 hours after the earthquake struck. The boy was passed from rescuer to rescuer until he was finally in the arms of his mother who was waiting at the site.
Burak Kara/Getty Images
People work at the site of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras on February 8.
People work at the site of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras on February 8.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Volunteers distribute aid to people in Antakya on February 8.
Volunteers distribute aid to people in Antakya on February 8.
Khalil Hamra/AP
A firefighter works at the Turkish port of Iskenderun, where a fire broke out in the aftermath of the quake.
A firefighter works at the Turkish port of Iskenderun, where a fire broke out in the aftermath of the quake.
Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
Mahmut Salman, 16, is rescued in Hatay on February 8.
Mahmut Salman, 16, is rescued in Hatay on February 8.
Murat Sengul/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A person walks among tents in Kahramanmaras on February 8.
A person walks among tents in Kahramanmaras on February 8.
Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images
The foot of a dead child is seen under a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras on February 8.
The foot of a dead child is seen under a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras on February 8.
Hussein Malla/AP
A firefighter searches for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep on February 8.
A firefighter searches for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaziantep on February 8.
Kamran Jebreili/AP
Search-and-rescue teams carry 2-year-old Vafe Sabha, who was pulled from rubble along with her mother in Hatay on February 8.
Search-and-rescue teams carry 2-year-old Vafe Sabha, who was pulled from rubble along with her mother in Hatay on February 8.
Murat Sengul/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Volunteers share an emotional moment as they take part in a rescue operation in Hatay on February 8.
Volunteers share an emotional moment as they take part in a rescue operation in Hatay on February 8.
Kemal Aslan/Reuters
Search-and-rescue efforts continue in Hatay on February 7.
Search-and-rescue efforts continue in Hatay on February 7.
Murat Sengul/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Mesut Hancer <a href="https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-syria-earthquake-updates-2-7-23-intl/h_abe9973d81144098a7fe382f62b13d94" target="_blank">holds the hand</a> of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in Kahramanmaras.
Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in Kahramanmaras.
Adem Altan/AFP/Getty Images
Smoke billows from the port in Iskenderun as emergency workers continue rescue efforts on February 7.
Smoke billows from the port in Iskenderun as emergency workers continue rescue efforts on February 7.
Burak Kara/Getty Images
Two people embrace near the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 7.
Two people embrace near the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay on February 7.
Umit Bektas/Reuters
Emergency workers search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, on February 7.
Emergency workers search for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, on February 7.
Francisco Seco/AP
A baby girl who was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/turkey-syria-earthquake-updates-2-7-23-intl/h_c188508ebd6a0fb641e2c682af0e9ba2" target="_blank">reportedly rescued from the rubble of her family's home</a> receives treatment at a hospital in Afrin, Syria, on February 7. Her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother when she was found, <a href="https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20230207-syria-newborn-pulled-alive-from-quake-rubble" target="_blank" target="_blank">a relative told Agence France-Presse</a>. Her mother is believed to have died after giving birth.
A baby girl who was reportedly rescued from the rubble of her family's home receives treatment at a hospital in Afrin, Syria, on February 7. Her umbilical cord was still attached to her mother when she was found, a relative told Agence France-Presse. Her mother is believed to have died after giving birth.
Ghaith Alsayed/AP
People in the Syrian village of Hajji Iskandar mourn over the bodies of a family and close neighbors who were killed in the quake.
People in the Syrian village of Hajji Iskandar mourn over the bodies of a family and close neighbors who were killed in the quake.
Rami Al Sayed/AFP/Getty Images
People wait for news of their loved ones, who were believed to be trapped under a collapsed building in Hatay on February 7.
People wait for news of their loved ones, who were believed to be trapped under a collapsed building in Hatay on February 7.
Burak Kara/Getty Images
Destruction is seen in Hatay's city center on February 7.
Destruction is seen in Hatay's city center on February 7.
IHA via AP
Police carry a child who was rescued from rubble in Hatay on February 7.
Police carry a child who was rescued from rubble in Hatay on February 7.
Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A man reacts in Jandaris on February 7.
A man reacts in Jandaris on February 7.
Khalil Ashawi/Reuters
Search-and-rescue efforts continue through cold weather conditions in Malatya, Turkey, on February 7.
Search-and-rescue efforts continue through cold weather conditions in Malatya, Turkey, on February 7.
Sercan Kucuksahin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A woman mourns for a dead relative in Turkey's Hatay province on February 7.
A woman mourns for a dead relative in Turkey's Hatay province on February 7.
Umit Bektas/Reuters
People try to identify the bodies of victims outside a hospital in Aleppo on February 6.
People try to identify the bodies of victims outside a hospital in Aleppo on February 6.
Omar Sanadiki/AP
A rescue team works at a collapsed building in Osmaniye, Turkey, on February 6.
A rescue team works at a collapsed building in Osmaniye, Turkey, on February 6.
Dilara Senkaya/Reuters
A child looks out from a bus where people were sleeping in Antakya on February 6.
A child looks out from a bus where people were sleeping in Antakya on February 6.
Umit Bektas/Reuters
People gather around a bonfire in Kahramanmaras.
People gather around a bonfire in Kahramanmaras.
Cagla Gurdogan/Reuters
Search-and-rescue personnel work at a collapsed building in Malatya on February 6.
Search-and-rescue personnel work at a collapsed building in Malatya on February 6.
Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Residents rescue an injured girl from the rubble of a collapsed building in Jandaris on February 6.
Residents rescue an injured girl from the rubble of a collapsed building in Jandaris on February 6.
Rami al Sayed/AFP/Getty Images
Rescuers work in Antakya on February 6.
Rescuers work in Antakya on February 6.
Umit Bektas/Reuters
A man weeps as he carries the body of his infant son who was killed in Jandaris.
A man weeps as he carries the body of his infant son who was killed in Jandaris.
Bakr Alkasem/AFP/Getty Images
This aerial photo shows damage in Hatay on February 6.
This aerial photo shows damage in Hatay on February 6.
Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A fire burns near overturned containers in Hatay.
A fire burns near overturned containers in Hatay.
Murat Sengul/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
People wait as rescue operations take place in Diyarbakir on February 6.
People wait as rescue operations take place in Diyarbakir on February 6.
Sertac Kayar/Reuters
People search a destroyed building in Adana on February 6.
People search a destroyed building in Adana on February 6.
Khalil Hamra/AP
This aerial photo shows a damaged building in Adana.
This aerial photo shows a damaged building in Adana.
Oguz Yeter/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Quake victims are treated in the emergency ward of the Bab al-Hawa hospital in Syria's Idlib province.
Quake victims are treated in the emergency ward of the Bab al-Hawa hospital in Syria's Idlib province.
Aaref Watad/AFP/Getty Images
A person climbs through the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay.
A person climbs through the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay.
Sezgin Pancar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A man reacts as people search for survivors in Diyarbakir.
A man reacts as people search for survivors in Diyarbakir.
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
A person is rescued from a destroyed building in Gaziantep.
A person is rescued from a destroyed building in Gaziantep.
Adsiz Gunebakan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Residents search through collapsed buildings in the Syrian village of Besnia.
Residents search through collapsed buildings in the Syrian village of Besnia.
Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images
A building is destroyed in Adana.
A building is destroyed in Adana.
Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A woman reacts as rescuers search for survivors in Adana.
A woman reacts as rescuers search for survivors in Adana.
Can Erok/AFP/Getty Images
Civilians and members of the Syria Civil Defense try to save people trapped beneath a destroyed building in Idlib.
Civilians and members of the Syria Civil Defense try to save people trapped beneath a destroyed building in Idlib.
Anas Alkharboutli/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images
The quake damaged Turkey's <a href="http://www.cnn.com/travel/article/gaziantep-castle-destroyed-turkey-earthquake/index.html" target="_blank">Gaziantep Castle</a>.
The quake damaged Turkey's Gaziantep Castle.
Mehmet Akif Parlak/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Search-and-rescue efforts continue at the site of a destroyed building in Diyarbakir.
Search-and-rescue efforts continue at the site of a destroyed building in Diyarbakir.
Aydin Arik/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A cat is tended to after being rescued from the rubble in Diyarbakir.
A cat is tended to after being rescued from the rubble in Diyarbakir.
Aydin Arik//Anadolu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Emergency workers rescue a child from a collapsed building in Diyarbakir.
Emergency workers rescue a child from a collapsed building in Diyarbakir.
Omer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People work through the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir.
People work through the rubble of a collapsed building in Diyarbakir.
Sertac Kayar/Reuters
People search for survivors in Diyarbakir.
People search for survivors in Diyarbakir.
Ilyas Akengin/AFP/Getty Images
Members of the Syria Civil Defense, aka the White Helmets, retrieve an injured man from the rubble of a collapsed building in Azaz, Syria.
Members of the Syria Civil Defense, aka the White Helmets, retrieve an injured man from the rubble of a collapsed building in Azaz, Syria.
Bakr Alkasem/AFP/Getty Images
People search a destroyed building in Diyarbakir.
People search a destroyed building in Diyarbakir.
Omer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People look on at the site of a destroyed building in Adana.
People look on at the site of a destroyed building in Adana.
Omer Yildiz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People search under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Azmarin, Syria.
People search under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Azmarin, Syria.
Omar Haj Kadour/AFP/Getty Images
People warm themselves outside of earthquake-affected areas in Aleppo on February 6.
People warm themselves outside of earthquake-affected areas in Aleppo on February 6.
Mustafa Bathis/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
The historic Yeni Mosque is damaged in Malatya.
The historic Yeni Mosque is damaged in Malatya.
Volkan Kasik/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
People search through rubble at a destroyed building in Diyarbakir.
People search through rubble at a destroyed building in Diyarbakir.
Omer Yasin Ergin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
In photos: Deadly quake strikes Turkey and Syria

Ilan Kelman, professor of disasters and health at University College London, told CNN that, while there is a precedent for people surviving for this many days after previous earthquakes, “it is unusual.”

“Fundamentally, our bodies can be resilient, but a lot comes down to sheer luck,” Kelman said.

There is a “hierarchy” of needs in these survival situations, he said. “The rule of thumb is three minutes without oxygen, three days without water, three weeks without food,” he said, meaning “there has to be survivable space…enough oxygen.”

01 turkey earthquake survivor saved
Turkish Health Ministry

Quake survivor's first concern after 10 days trapped under rubble in Turkey: 'How is mother?'

Hatay was one of the worst affected of the Turkish provinces hit by the February 6 quake. At least 80% of its buildings will need to be rebuilt after being demolished, the province’s mayor Lutfu Savas said Sunday.

“We need more tents urgently. It will be cold for one more month. People are scared to stay at their homes, but they do not want to leave their animals behind, especially in urban areas,” he said in an interview with Turkish news channel Haberturk.

Turkey’s latest death toll now stands at 40,689 after 47 more deaths were reported, with the collective count across Turkey and Syria having risen to at least 46,530, Anadolu added.

Isil Sariyuce, Yusuf Gezer and Ipek Yezdani reported and wrote from Istanbul, Mia Alberti from Beirut, Christian Edwards and Hafsa Khalil from London.

