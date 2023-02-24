CNN —

Barcelona may be leading La Liga by a handsome eight-point margin but once again in European competition the Catalan club fell short, losing 2-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford to exit the Europa League 4-3 on aggregate.

Brazilians Fred and Antony secured the comeback win for the English Premier League side, after Robert Lewandowski had given the visitors a first-half lead from the penalty spot.

It is the first time since the 1998-99 season that Barcelona has failed to reach the last 16 in European competition and the team’s first defeat since October, ending an 18-match unbeaten run.

Last season Barcelona lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals of the Europa League, having ended up in Europe’s second-tier cup competition after finishing third in its Champions League group.

The early exit will cause a dent Barcelona’s finances after it fell into financial crisis during the Covid pandemic and also add to the woes of a club that is currently facing widespread criticism amid a referee payment scandal that is gripping Spanish football.

“It’s a big disappointment but I believe we were better this season than in the previous one, at least we showed up,” Xavi told Movistar Plus, per Reuters.

“We played against top level clubs like Bayern Munich, Inter Milan (in the Champions League) and now Manchester United and were not able to be up to their level.

“Now what is left to us is to be humble and self-evaluate on how we can be better to compete at the highest level in Europe next season.”

Manchester United remains in contention to win four trophies this season. Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

For Manchester United, its season continues to be one that promises much as the club remains in four competitions.

Manager Erik ten Hag was buoyant after Thursday’s win. “This is another step because when you can beat Barcelona – one of the best teams in this moment in Europe – your belief can be really strong because then I think you are able to beat anyone,” he told reporters.

“It was a magnificent night. I think it is brilliant when you can beat Barcelona, eight points ahead of Real Madrid in LaLiga and we have seen this week Real Madrid playing (against Liverpool). We did a magnificent performance.”

Barca players acknowledge their fans following the UEFA Europa League defeat by Manchester United. Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Ten Hag and his players must now turn their focus to the League Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley on Sunday where the club will be hoping to win its first silverware since 2017.