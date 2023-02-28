Can’t get to The Masters? Have a ‘taste’ of the tournament delivered instead

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Updated 4:44 AM EST, Tue February 28, 2023
Baseball and hot dogs; Wimbledon and strawberries. Certain sporting events and venues are forever linked with particular food and drinks. Egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches have been a staple of The Masters at Augusta National for decades -- and are still only $1.50 each. This year, US fans can order "Taste of The Masters" concessions kits -- priced at $175 -- shipped to their homes ahead of the major.
The Masters
How can a head coach look on edge after winning the Super Bowl? It might be because he knows a cooler of energy drink is about to come splashing over his head. The "Gatorade shower" has become a tradition for marking big wins across various US sports, especially in the NFL's biggest game. Pictured, after a long-awaited first winner's ring, head coach Andy Reid finally got his first Gatorade bath when his Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.
From the earliest days of the oldest grand slam in tennis, Wimbledon has been synonymous with strawberries, almost always accompanied by cream. According to organizers, 191,930 portions of the pair were consumed at the 2019 tournament. Wimbledon also has a favorite drink -- 276,291 glasses of of Pimm's and lemonade were drunk that year.
Babe Ruth, the New York Yankees, Cracker Jack -- three names synonymous with baseball. The caramel coated popcorn and peanut snack is a common sight on stadium concourses, with Cracker Jack including baseball cards in its boxes as early as 1914.
Not to be confused with its legendary Scottish namesake, Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio has helped carve its name in golfing lore through more unconventional means -- its milkshakes. Host of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament, the club is renowned for its Buckeye shake, a peanut butter and chocolate blend loved by fans and players alike. Colin Morikawa celebrated with one after winning the Workday Charity Open in 2020.
Hot dogs are a regular attendee at sports stadiums across the globe, but their unofficial home is Fenway Park in Boston. Signature dish of the Red Sox, the Fenway Frank is a quintessential delicacy for baseball fans.
As one of the circuit's most beloved drivers, Daniel Ricciardo making the podium delighted fans even before he introduced the "shoey" to Formula One. The ever-smiling Aussie first celebrated that way after finishing second at the German Grand Prix in 2016, and drinking champagne out of his racing boot has become his signature celebration ever since.
Minnesota Vikings trio Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen celebrate a Thanksgiving Day victory over the New England Patriots in 2022 by eating turkey legs. The tradition is a homage to legendary coach John Madden, who awarded the first "Turkey Leg Award" to Thanksgiving Day MVP Reggie White in 1989, while working for CBS.
It's a Bayern Munich tradition for players to celebrate winning the Bundesliga by showering each other in beer, also known as Weißbierdusche (wheat beer shower). As German champions 10 years in a row, the Bavarians have gone through plenty of pints over the last decade.‪
The tennis term for a tied score of 40 takes an alcoholic twist at the US Open, where the honey deuce has become a staple drink to serve up. Made with vodka, lemonade, and raspberry liqueur, the cocktail is a hit with New York crowds at the grand slam.
An archetypal snapshot of English football, the burger van is an ever-present fixture at grounds up and down the country. Pies are also an omnipresent sight in the stands, frequently paired with Bovril, a beef flavored drink perfect for chilly British winter evenings.
The mint julep has been a facet of the Kentucky Derby since the first hooves galloped the track of America's most famous horse race. The drink combines mint and sugar, stirred with crushed ice and spirits such as bourbon and rum. It was made the event's official drink in 1939, but<a href="https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/cocktail-history-mint-julep-kentucky-derby/index.html" target="_blank"> its ties to the racetrack</a> date back to the early 1820s.
The food and drinks forever tied to sport
Getting tickets to golf’s most prestigious event is, quite literally, a lottery.

Unless you happen to share a name with a pro golfer and are accidentally sent an invite by mistake (like one Georgia realtor), for most fans the best chance to attend The Masters is to try their luck in the annual ticket lottery.

It’s a long shot to say the least, the golfing equivalent of Willy Wonka’s golden ticket. But while thousands of golf fans won’t be at Augusta National in April to see the major, they’ll still be able to taste it – for $175.

Rebooted for 2023, the “Taste of the Masters” hosting kit can be ordered to homes across the US, allowing fans to unbox a range of Augusta concessions to serve up come tee-time.

The "Taste of the Masters" bundle is back for 2023.
The Masters

Like strawberries and cream at Wimbledon, sandwiches have become synonymous with Augusta. Famed for their prices, which haven’t changed for decades, the pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches still retailed at $1.50 at last year’s event and have become a staple of the major.

The pricing served as a stark contrast to some of the charges at the PGA Championship the following month, with eventual winner Justin Thomas “blown away” at the $18 and $16 asking price for beer and salad respectively at the major.

Sandwiches have headlined The Masters concessions menu for years.
Both Masters sandwich fillings come in 24-ounce tubs as part of the kit, as well as pork bar-b-que. Bread and buns are not included, but 12 bags of potato chips and 12 cookies also feature in a bundle designed to serve 12 to 14 guests.

Souvenir cups (25), wax paper (12 sheets), and coasters (12) – all emblazoned with The Masters branding – round out the kit, which promises to arrive no later than April 7, the second day of the tournament. Shipping is US only, though excludes Alaska and Hawaii.

The kit was first announced for the 2020 tournament, when, according to Covid-19 protocols, tournament organizers prepared to stage the major with limited attendance.

It was not offered in 2021 but returned for last year’s event, retailing at $150. The line-up featured the same three sandwich fillings, potato chips and cookies as 2022’s offering, with the addition of pecan caramel popcorn.

