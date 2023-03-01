Screengrab russia oil depot
Video shows fire break out at Russian oil depot
00:31 - Source: CNN
Russia-Ukraine conflict 16 videos
Screengrab russia oil depot
Video shows fire break out at Russian oil depot
00:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yevgeny Prigozhin propaganda vpx
Wagner Group propaganda video: Recruits will be 'in good shape for the upcoming WW3'
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian soldiers message Wagner
Russia's military soldiers send a surprising message to Wagner Group
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
estern ukraine mine clearance vpx 022823
See how Ukrainian team works to defuse mines left by Russians
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian tank operator
Watch Russian tank operator run to safety after being attacked
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russian tanks fred dnt vpx
Russian soldier: 'We ask for help. We have nowhere else to turn'
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Burns split vpx
Hear what CIA director thinks about Putin
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address at the Gostiny Dvor conference centre in central Moscow on February 21, 2023. (Photo by Pavel BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP) (Photo by PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)
'Shocking': Reporter says Russian losses are increasing support for Putin's war
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Joe Biden Ihor Zhovkva split
'Makes no sense': Ukrainian official responds to Biden
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cooper Olena Gnes pkg vpx
Anderson Cooper follows the story of Ukrainian family's year-long quest for survival
05:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lloyd Austin
Pentagon chief's prediction about Russia's war in Ukraine
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Putin Xi Jinping vpx
Why US officials believe China will send 'lethal support' to Russia
04:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mikhail Abdalkin SCREENGRAB Erin Burnett
Video shows Russian politician's 'bold' act of defiance against Putin
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
american medics ukraine
See how US medics are assisting on the frontlines in Ukraine
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wagner group losses
Wagner leader posts photo of dead Russian soldiers, blames deaths on 'shell starvation'
03:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marquardt vuhledar
CNN reporter walks through town Russia is 'struggling' to seize
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday accused Ukraine of launching a spate of attempted drone strikes targeting infrastructure deep inside Russia, including near the capital, after a fire broke out at an oil depot and authorities abruptly closed airspace above the country’s second-largest city.

Moscow region Gov. Andrey Vorobyov claimed a Ukrainian drone had crashed near the village of Gubastovo southeast of the capital. The drone was apparently aimed at what he called “civilian infrastructure,” later confirmed to be a gas facility operated by state-owned company Gazprom.

The facility remained undamaged, state media reported, citing the region’s Energy Ministry.

State media later posted a photograph of what it said was the crashed device, which appeared to resemble a Ukrainian-made UJ-22 attack drone.

The UJ-22 is relatively small and versatile, able to fly through poor weather and to travel up to 500 miles (800 kilometers). It’s unclear where or when the photo of the crashed drone was taken.

The crash was allegedly one of several attempted strikes, with state media reporting a drone was shot down near the Belarus border and the defense ministry claiming two more strikes were thwarted through the use of drone-jamming technology in the Krasnodar and Adygea regions.

“Both drones lost control and deviated from their flight path,” the defense ministry said in a statement. “One UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) fell in a field, and another UAV, deviating from the trajectory, did not harm the attacked civilian infrastructure facility.”

CCTV appears to show explosion in Russian city of Engels
CCTV appears to show explosion in Russian city of Engels
From Twitter

Attacks on Russian air bases put spotlight on new Ukrainian drone program

At least one drone appeared to have evaded Russian defenses, with footage posted on social media overnight and geolocated by CNN showing a fire at energy firm Rosneft’s oil depot in Tuapse, on Krasnodar’s Black Sea coast.

It’s unclear if the facility was the intended target, but Ukraine has previously targeted oil depots within Russian-controlled territory.

CNN is unable to independently confirm the claims for each alleged attack, and Ukraine did not immediately comment on the incident. Ukraine has previously declined to comment on attacks inside Russia.

Following the alleged attacks, Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg closed its airspace Tuesday within a 200-kilometer (124-mile) radius, briefly banning incoming flights, according to state media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had been briefed about the closures – but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had declined to discuss whether it was related to the “incidents in St. Petersburg and Tuapse,” state media reported.

December strikes

Attacks targeting Russian infrastructure have focused attention on Ukraine’s efforts to develop longer-range combat drones.

In early December, Russia reported multiple attacks by Ukrainian drones targeting military infrastructure, including air bases that lie hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine’s declared arsenal of drones.

Around the same time, Ukraine’s state-owned weapons manufacturer Ukroboronprom indicated that it is close to finishing work on a new long-range drone – though there is no public indication that such a device has been readied for deployment or was involved in explosions inside Russia.

The village of Zarichne, near Kreminna, has suffered in Russian shelling.
The village of Zarichne, near Kreminna, has suffered in Russian shelling.
Matthias Somm/CNN

'The enemy is always looking for us': Hidden in the forest, Ukraine's drone operators are crucial to the eastern battle

At the time, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry offered no comment on the strikes – though a presidential adviser tweeted a cryptic message hinting at the possibility Kyiv was indeed behind the December attacks.

“The Earth is round – discovery made by Galileo. Astronomy was not studied in Kremlin, giving preference to court astrologers. If it was, they would know: If something is launched into other countries’ airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point,” he said at the time.

CNN’s Vasco Cotovio, Uliana Pavlova and Anna Chernova contributed to this report.