Cuban boxers fight during the first official women's boxing program in Cuba at the Giraldo Cordova boxing school in Havana, on December 17, 2022.
Cuban women boxers say they have had to endure sexist jabs. Now, they're punching/fighting back
TOPSHOT - Race winner USA's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after competing in the Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2023 in Plan de Corones (Kronplatz), Dolomites Mountains, as part of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.
Mikaela Shiffrin tells CNN what its like to race toward skiing immortality
20221230-Muslim women in sports
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
gupta nfl
Video: This woman has the power to stop an NFL game. See why
project shakthi 1
These two women are climbing mountains for Indian girls to go to school
Tennis icon Billie Jean King and fashion designer Tory Burch look at the Billie Blue Jacket in New York City, New York, U.S., October 10, 2022.
Billie Jean King reveals 'pet peeve' is Wimbledon's 'horrible' all white uniform policy
video thumbnail elnaz rekabi tehran arrival
Hear what athlete said when she returned to Iran after appearing without hijab
Virginia Torrecilla of Spain gestures during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
split for swimming black equality tease
Meet the Black women pushing for equality in swimming
LEESBURG, VA - JUNE 17: Nadia Nadim #10 of Racing Louisville FC looks on during the second half against Washington Spirit at Segra Field on June 17, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia.
Nadia Nadim on women's football in Afghanistan one year on from Taliban takeover
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
See how Serena Williams became one of the all-time greats
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England.
Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo on making history, inspiring a generation and that viral backheel goal
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine plays a backhand in her third round singles match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
Elina Svitolina is on a 'mission' to help war-torn Ukraine
01 jacky hunt-broersma
Female amputee athlete runs 104 marathons in 104 days
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 20: Nicola Spirig Hug of Switzerland celebrates as she approaches the line to win silver during the Women's Triathlon on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Fort Copacabana on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Nicola Spirig: Greatest female triathlete reflects on career after announcing retirement
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Gymnasts chalk their hands during The Women's Junior All-Around Subdivision 1 Round during the Gymnastics British Championships at Echo Arena on March 9, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Former gymnast who suffered abuse reacts to independent review of British Gymnastics
CNN  — 

Even before they could climb into the ring, Cuba’s female boxers had to roll with the punches.

While the island has long been famed for its top-level male boxers, women were blocked by an official prohibition on their practicing the sport competitively.

Cuba’s government-run INDER sports institute claimed the sport was too violent for women, even as Cuban female athletes competed successfully in judo, karate and taekwondo.

For many hopeful women boxers on the island, the ban smacked of sexism – and a missed opportunity.

“From the time we were in our mother’s wombs we are fighters,” long-time boxer and trainer Namibia Flores Rodríguez told CNN.

“We are always fighting for something, to raise our kids, to help our families, to be independent.”

Cuban women were previously limited to training in isolation and with no hope of competing in the sport.
Flores says she trained for years as many women interested in boxing do in Cuba: on her own dime and in gyms lacking in even the most basic equipment.

While they could learn and practice the sport as a hobby, the ban on women’s boxing meant Cuban female athletes could not take part in tournaments on the island or abroad.

At least officially, women’s boxing in Cuba did not exist.

A new dawn

In December, the first cracks in that glass ceiling appeared when officials made an about face after announcing that they had obtained the proper safety equipment for them – such as padding and head gear.

“We took this step when we were sure, really convinced that it was the moment and we didn’t have any concerns because our women would be protected,” Cuban Boxing Commission President Alberto Puig de la Barca told reporters at a news conference.

The change, sports officials said at the news conference, was also the result of a newly implemented family code on the island that said women were required by law to have the same opportunities as men. That apparently included boxing.

Two weeks later, the first try outs were held at a cramped facility with a single boxing ring. Many of the women boxers had only recently switched from competing in martial arts or had merely dabbled in boxing.

Still, they sparred with passion, drawing appreciative cheering and applause from spectators.

After the first bout, an announcer exclaimed to the crowd of people watching, “This is historic!”

Cuban boxer Namibia Flores is one of those women looking to fulfill an Olympic dream.
Boxer Legnis Cala Massó said she started boxing to learn self-defense and was still shocked to be putting on gloves to potentially represent her country.

“My first dream was to participate and that they would consider the women who were fighting in Cuba,” she told CNN ahead of her bout. “Now I want to be on the team.”

While Cuba’s female boxers have a long way to go, officials are hopeful that their enthusiasm and natural ability can make up for lost time. Sports officials predicted that Cuban women boxers would compete in the Central American and Caribbean Games starting in June and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The 39-year-old Flores has been a pioneer for Cuban women boxers.
Many female boxers said they had endured sexist jabs directed at them over the years, but novice fighter Melany de la Caridad Girado Bermudez told CNN she felt the perception of women taking part in the revered national sport was finally changing.

“In my case all the comments I have received have been positive. That if I make an effort, I can achieve it,” she said. “That Cuban women have the potential for this.”