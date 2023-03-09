CNN —
At least six people are dead and seven people injured after a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, according to CNN affiliate RTL/NTV on Thursday.
The perpetrators are on the run and emergency services have arrived at the scene of the incident, NTV reporter Bastian Vollmer reported.
Hamburg police confirmed in a tweet that shots had been fired in a house of worship in the district of GroßBorstel.
Police are on the scene where “several people were seriously injured, some fatally,” Hamburg police said, adding that more information would follow.
This is a developing story. More to follow.