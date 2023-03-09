Police officers at the scene in Hamburg.
Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance/Getty Images
At least six people are dead and seven people injured after a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, according to CNN affiliate RTL/NTV on Thursday.

The perpetrators are on the run and emergency services have arrived at the scene of the incident, NTV reporter Bastian Vollmer reported.

Hamburg police confirmed in a tweet that shots had been fired in a house of worship in the district of GroßBorstel.

Police officers in special equipment on duty in Hamburg.
Jonas Walzberg/picture alliance

Police are on the scene where “several people were seriously injured, some fatally,” Hamburg police said, adding that more information would follow.

This is a developing story. More to follow.